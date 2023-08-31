One of the most popular NFL futures bets each year is wagering on the NFL win totals. Sportsbooks determine a bar for how many regular-season games a team will win and bettors simply wager over or under that bar. While the Chiefs, Eagles and Bengals have the highest 2023 NFL win totals at 11.5, just one team has the fewest. The Arizona Cardinals' win total 2023 is 4.5 in the latest NFL odds since they'll likely navigate the early part of the season without Kyler Murray (knee).

Arizona enters the 2023 NFL season on a seven-game losing streak and was 1-6 last year when Murray was hurt. This year, it faces the NFC East, which had three playoff teams a year ago, and the AFC North, which had three teams over .500. But games aren't won or lost on paper, and more goes into making the right choice for NFL win total bets. Before making any NFL picks or 2023 NFL futures bets, be sure to see the latest NFL predictions from SportsLine's top NFL handicappers, R.J. White, Larry Hartstein, Mike McClure and Alex Selesnick.

Hartstein tied for 52nd place (out of 1,598 entries) in the 2022 Westgate Las Vegas SuperContest, going 53-34-3 ATS (61 percent). Those selections formed the basis of his SportsLine NFL best bets article, which finished 36-25-1. Entering the 2023 season, Hartstein is 521-427 all-time on NFL sides and props (plus $3,679 for $100 players, every bet 1 unit) at SportsLine, including 468-396 ATS.

McClure is a professional DFS player and SportsLine predictive data engineer, specializing in player projections and advanced statistical analysis. McClure has nearly $2 Million in DFS winnings in addition to being recognized in the book "Fantasy Football (and Baseball) for Smart People: How to Turn your hobby into a Fortune" as a top Daily Fantasy Baseball Player.

CBS Sports' managing editor of Fantasy and gambling, White twice has cashed huge in the world's most prestigious handicapping tournament, the Westgate Las Vegas SuperContest. He went 535-450-30 on ATS picks from 2017-22, returning $3,532 to $100 players.

Since joining CBS Sports in 2021, Selesnick (aka PropStarz) has delivered consistent winners on SportsLine.com and "The Early Edge," the popular daily show hosted by Jonathan Coachman. He is 309-231 (plus 61.09 units with every bet 1 unit) in the NFL.

Top 2023 NFL futures bets

White and Hartstein are both targeting under 7.5 wins for the Chicago Bears for a +105 payout. Chicago has gone under that mark the last two years, winning three games in 2022 and six in 2021. You would think that would have led to an overhaul of the roster, but Chicago didn't have many major free agent signings in the offseason. It is hoping for internal growth, and while it may get that, achieving five more victories than a year ago may be asking too much.

In 2022, the Bears ranked in the bottom five in scoring defense, total defense, third-down defense and redzone defense. As for the offense, it's overly reliant on Justin Fields, who has already missed time due to four injuries in his two NFL seasons. There isn't enough around him to pick up the slack if Fields goes down again. The 17-game unbalanced schedule has Chicago playing one extra road game, and all of those factors have Chicago hitting under the NFL win total of 7.5. Head to SportsLine now to see the rest of White, Hartstein, McClure and Selesnick's picks broken down by team.

