The start of the NFL regular season is here, so it's time to finalize your 2023 NFL futures bets before the odds start to shift. While placing 2024 Super Bowl bets is one of the popular options, there are also season-long 2023 NFL win totals, division winners and NFL MVP odds to sort through. The Chiefs are the 6-1 favorites in the 2024 Super Bowl odds, sitting ahead of the Eagles (13-2) and Bills (9-1). Should you include any of those teams in your NFL picks? There are several divisions that do not have clear winners, such as the NFC North. Detroit is the +140 favorite, but the other three teams are all within 4-1 on the NFL odds board.

Before making any NFL picks or 2023 NFL futures bets, be sure to see the latest NFL predictions from SportsLine's top NFL handicappers, R.J. White, Larry Hartstein, Mike McClure and Alex Selesnick.

Hartstein tied for 52nd place (out of 1,598 entries) in the 2022 Westgate Las Vegas SuperContest, going 53-34-3 ATS (61 percent). Those selections formed the basis of his SportsLine NFL best bets article, which finished 36-25-1. Entering the 2023 season, Hartstein is 521-427 all-time on NFL sides and props (plus $3,679 for $100 players, every bet 1 unit) at SportsLine, including 468-396 ATS.

McClure is a professional DFS player and SportsLine predictive data engineer, specializing in player projections and advanced statistical analysis. McClure has nearly $2 Million in DFS winnings in addition to being recognized in the book "Fantasy Football (and Baseball) for Smart People: How to Turn your hobby into a Fortune" as a top Daily Fantasy Baseball Player.

CBS Sports' managing editor of Fantasy and gambling, White twice has cashed huge in the world's most prestigious handicapping tournament, the Westgate Las Vegas SuperContest. He went 535-450-30 on ATS picks from 2017-22, returning $3,532 to $100 players.

Since joining CBS Sports in 2021, Selesnick (aka PropStarz) has delivered consistent winners on SportsLine.com and "The Early Edge," the popular daily show hosted by Jonathan Coachman. He is 309-231 (plus 61.09 units with every bet 1 unit) in the NFL.

Now, White, Hartstein, McClure and Selesnick have revealed their 2023 NFL futures picks for every team. You can head to SportsLine to see them.

Top 2023 NFL futures bets

White and Hartstein are both targeting under 7.5 wins for the Chicago Bears for a +105 payout. Quarterback Justin Fields made headlines by rushing for 1,143 yards last season, coming up just short of Lamar Jackson's quarterback rushing record for a single season (1,206). Fields made highlight-reel plays throughout the year, but he struggled as a passer, throwing for just 2,242 yards in 15 games.

He has now made 25 career starts and has yet to throw for 300 yards, reaching the 190-yard mark just twice last year. The Bears went 3-14 and faced sizable deficits on many occasions, but they did not trust their quarterback to air it out. Their offensive line and wide receiver room should be improved this season, but their defense was dead last in the NFL in passing yards allowed.

Chicago still needs time to make significant strides on the defensive side, and Fields has to improve as a passer. Adding five wins to last year's total is going to be a stretch, which is why White and Hartstein are landing on the under for the Bears. Head to SportsLine now to see the rest of White, Hartstein, McClure and Selesnick's picks broken down by team.

How to place 2023 NFL futures wagers

SportsLine's expert have also revealed their 2023 NFL best bets for every team, including several shocking NFL predictions. They also revealed an NFL awards bet that could pay out at a whopping 500-1. You can see all of our experts' 2023 NFL futures bets for each team here.

Which 2023 NFL futures odds should you target? Which longshot bets could pay out 500-1? Visit SportsLine now to see the 2023 NFL futures bets from a proven team of NFL experts.

2023 NFL win totals, division, Super Bowl odds