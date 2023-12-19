CBS Sports' special partnership with Nickelodeon will be on full display at Super Bowl LVIII in February, when the big game will also be broadcast in a family-friendly format. But NFL action on Nick will return even before then, with the Chiefs and Raiders set to appear in a new edition of the "NFL Nickmas Game" on Christmas Day.

"Arrowhead is the perfect place to have that amazing energy, and I think it's gonna be 10 times amplified when it is Christmas Day," says Dylan Schefter, "NFL Slimetime" host, who will be part of the Nickelodeon broadcast live from Kansas City. "All kids and even parents are gonna love it."

Schefter is just one piece of a star-studded lineup for the broadcast. And seeing that the matchup will be in the Chiefs' house, she's not ruling out a Christmas Day check-in on pop star Taylor Swift, who's been a faithful visitor to K.C. games this year.

"We're definitely hoping to see her," Schefter says. "I'm a big Swiftie; I was blasting 'Reputation' this morning. And I also love Travis Kelce. So if I got to see or meet both of them, that would be amazing."

With or without Swift, Schefter believes the "Nickmas Game" will help set the stage for Nickelodeon's Super Bowl LVIII broadcast, ringing in the holiday with lots of new features. Here's everything else you need to know:

NFL Nickmas Game

Date: Monday, Dec. 25 | Time: 1 p.m. ET

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtle takeover: One of the Turtles, Raphael (Brady Noon), will join Nate Burleson and Noah Eagle in the augmented reality broadcast booth, while Donatello (Micah Abbey) will appear throughout the contest alongside Dylan Schefter to help provide additional commentary and penalty explanations from Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City.

Special holiday effects: The "NFL Nickmas Game" will also feature upgraded virtual cannons that fire slime during the broadcast, as well as virtual snowballs, pizzas and presents that decorate the contest with festive graphics. Animated holiday characters like Santa, Yeti and Snowball will also appear, as will an exclusive halftime sneak peek of Nick's new series "Rock Paper Scissors."