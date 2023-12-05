The trend-setting partnership between CBS Sports and Nickelodeon will continue in two of the most anticipated games left on the 2023 NFL schedule: the "Nickmas" clash between the Chiefs and Raiders on Christmas Day, and Feb. 11's Super Bowl LVIII in Las Vegas. Now some of the details for the star-studded kids and family-centric broadcasts have been revealed.

Here's everything you need to know:

Super Bowl LVIII in Bikini Bottom

Date: Sunday, Feb. 11 | Time: 6:30 p.m. ET

Sunday, Feb. 11 | 6:30 p.m. ET TV: Nickelodeon

SpongeBob's crew: In the first-ever alternate Super Bowl telecast, SpongeBob SquarePants (voiced by Tom Kenny) and Patrick Starr (Bill Fagerbakke) will join Nate Burleson and Noah Eagle in the broadcast booth. Sandy Cheeks (Carolyn Lawrence) will also appear as a sideline reporter, with Larry the Lobster (Mr. Lawrence), Dora the Explorer (Diana Zermeño) and Boots (Asher Colton Spence) also contributing to coverage. Young Dylan and Dylan Schefter of "NFL Slimetime" will also report live from Allegiant Stadium.

NFL Nickmas Game with the Ninja Turtles

Date: Monday, Dec. 25 | Time: 1 p.m. ET

Monday, Dec. 25 | 1 p.m. ET TV: Nickelodeon

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtle takeover: One of the Turtles, Raphael (Brady Noon), will join Nate Burleson and Noah Eagle in the augmented reality broadcast booth, while Donatello (Micah Abbey) will appear throughout the contest alongside Dylan Schefter to help provide additional commentary and penalty explanations from Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City.

Special holiday effects: The "NFL Nickmas Game" will feature upgraded virtual cannons that fire slime during the broadcast, as well as virtual snowballs, pizzas and presents that decorate the contest with festive graphics. Animated holiday characters like Santa, Yeti and Snowball will also appear, as will an exclusive halftime sneak peek of Nick's new series "Rock Paper Scissors."

How to watch

CBS Sports will broadcast traditional presentations of both the Super Bowl and the Christmas Day game on CBS and Paramount+, with NFL+ also streaming the telecast. As for the Nickelodeon broadcasts, the Super Bowl and the "NFL Nickmas Game" will air exclusively on Nickelodeon.