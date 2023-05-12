The 2023 NFL schedule was released at 8 p.m. ET Thursday, but Packers fans didn't have to wait that long because Green Bay's entire schedule leaked out earlier in the day.

There are always some schedule leaks before the official release, but rarely do you see a team's entire schedule leak out, which is what we have here (now official).

Here's a look at the Packers' schedule:

Week 1 (Sept. 10): Packers at Bears, 4:25 p.m. ET (Fox)

Week 2 (Sept. 17): Packers at Falcons, 1 p.m. ET (Fox)

Week 3 (Sept. 24): Saints at Packers, 1 p.m. ET (Fox)

Week 4 (Thursday, Sept. 28): Lions at Packers, 8:15 p.m. ET (Amazon)

Week 5 (Monday, Oct 9): Packers at Raiders, 8:15 p.m. ET (ESPN)

Week 6: BYE

Week 7 (Oct. 22): Packers at Broncos, 4:25 p.m. ET (CBS)

Week 8 (Oct. 29): Vikings at Packers, 1 p.m. ET (Fox)

Week 9 (Nov. 5): Rams at Packers, 1 p.m. ET (Fox)

Week 10 (Nov. 12): Packers at Steelers, 1 p.m. ET (CBS)

Week 11 (Nov. 19): Chargers at Packers, 1 p.m. ET (Fox)

Week 12 (Thanksgiving): Packers at Lions, 12:30 p.m. ET (Fox)

Week 13 (Dec. 3): Chiefs at Packers, 8:20 p.m. ET (NBC)

Week 14 (Monday, Dec. 11): Packers at Giants, 8:15 p.m ET (ESPN)

Week 15 (Dec. 17): Buccaneers at Packers, 1 p.m. ET (Fox)

Week 16 (Dec. 24): Packers at Panthers, 1 p.m. ET (Fox)

Week 17 (Dec. 31): Packers at Vikings, 8:20 p.m. ET (NBC)

Week 18 (Jan. 6 or 7): Bears at Packers, TBA

Looking at the games, two things stand out to me: First, the NFL didn't do any favors for Jordan Love. The Packers new quarterback is going to have to open the season with two straight road games. Also, the Packers also have to hit the road for both Christmas Eve and New Year's Eve, which is something that most players on the roster probably won't be thrilled with.

One interesting quirk is that the Packers will be playing two Thursday games against the Lions.