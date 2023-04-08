The New England Patriots took a step back last season after selecting Mac Jones with the No. 15 overall pick in 2021 and having him help lead the team to the playoffs as a rookie. Bill Belichick's team tumbled in 2022 and found themselves on the outside looking in on the postseason for the second time in three seasons.

Even more discouraging was the regression from Jones and the offense, which was largely due to the unorthodox decision to have Matt Patricia and Joe Judge spearhead the unit. While the Patriots have seemingly corrected that miscue by hiring Bill O'Brien this offseason as the team's OC, there have been rumblings that a QB change could be on the horizon with Belichick reportedly shopping Jones. That would certainly turn New England's plans at the NFL Draft on its head, but for now let's proceed forward with the idea that Jones will be under center for the team next season.

Putting that to the side, the Patriots have enjoyed some recent success -- by their standards -- at the draft that includes a collection of players from last year in Bailey Zappe, Jack Jones, Cole Strange and Marcus Jones. The Patriots possess 11 picks in the upcoming draft. Below you can see each pick New England will have this year along with our full seven-round mock draft (h/t Pro Football Network Draft Simulator).

Team needs: OT, CB, WR, DL, TE, LB