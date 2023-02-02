Ever wanted to see the best players in the NFL play dodgeball and water balloon toss? Then the Pro Bowl skills competition is what you are looking for. The inaugural 2023 Pro Bowl Games will include everything from lighthearted competition to more intense events. The skills competition will begin Feb. 2 (7-8:30 p.m. ET) and continue Feb. 5 (3 p.m. ET).

The Pro Bowl was also revamped this year and will now conclude with a flag football game between NFC and AFC players.

The skills competition will take place at the Las Vegas Raiders' headquarters and practice facility (Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center) Thursday, and at the Raiders' Allegiant Stadium Sunday.

There are numerous skills categories that players will participate in, and will have a cumulative score leading up to the flag football games. The conference that wins each skills competition will get three points added to its team's overall score. In total, 24 points are up for grabs.

Here is a look at the skills categories, along with explanations and when the competition will take place and who will participate in each event:

How to watch Pro Bowl Games

Date: Thursday, Feb. 2 and Sunday, Feb. 5 | Times: Thursday (7-8:30 p.m. ET), Sunday (3 p.m. ET)

Location: Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center and Allegiant Stadium -- Las Vegas, Nevada

TV Channel: ESPN | Streaming: fuboTV (try for free) | Follow: CBS Sports App

Thursday, Feb. 2

Epic Pro Bowl Dodgeball: This will be a multi-round tournament featuring four teams of five players. It will begin with the offenses and defenses from the conferences and will end with a game between the AFC and NFC winners of each game.

AFC Participants

NFC Participants

Lightning Round: This is a new category this year and will feature 16 players selected by each conference in a three-part elimination challenge. In the end, only one will be left standing.

The first event is a "Lightning Round -- Splash Catch," where pairs from each conference will throw water balloons to each other, as the distance between them increases. Those who catch all tosses from their partner will advance.

The second event will be "Lightning Round -- High Stakes," where those who advance will catch punts from a JUGS machine.

The final event will be the "Lightning Round -- Thrill of the Spill," where the players left from each conference will aim at targets attached to a bucket hanging above the head of an opposing conference's coach. The first team that dumps the bucket on the coach earns three points for the conference.

AFC Participants

NFC Participants

Longest Drive: Four players from each conference will compete in this challenge, seeing who can drive a golf ball the farthest distance off a tee. The players participating will get three swings each and the one who drives it the furthest within the boundaries gets three points for their conference.

AFC Participants

NFC Participants

Precision Passing: The three quarterbacks from each conference will compete in a one-minute accuracy competition. The goal is to accumulate points by hitting as many targets as possible, totaling 10 static and moving targets. The targets range from one to five points, as well as a Long Toss Bucket 60 yards away worth 10 points. The QB who ends with the highest score gets three points for their conference.

AFC Participants

NFC Participants

Best Catch (First Round): This competition will feature two players from each conference as they show off their creativity, inventiveness and talent in catching the ball. Fans will vote online to determine the best catch by a player in each conference and the one with the most votes will compete in the finals on Sunday.

AFC Participants

Pat Surtain II, Broncos Stefon Diggs, Bills

NFC Participants

Sunday, Feb. 5

Best Catch (Finale): The top-voted players from each conference will go head-to-head, performing in front of celebrity judges. The one who gets the highest score will be named the winner.

Participants: TBD

Gridiron Gauntlet: Six players from each conference will compete to earn three points for the team. The four-part gauntlet will showcase strength, speed and agility in segments 40 yards in length. There will be breakaway wills, a competition of climbing over walls and under tables, a tire run and a blocking sled carrying a coach across the finish line.

AFC Participants

Joel Bitonio, Browns Myles Garrett, Browns Nick Chubb, Browns Cam Heyward, Steelers Dion Dawkins, Bills

NFC Participants

Penei Sewell, Lions Brian Burns, Panthers Saquon Barkley, Giants Tristan Wirfs, Buccaneers Cam Jordan, Saints

Kick Tac Toe: Each team's kicker, punter and long snapper will compete to complete a connecting line of three squares or hit five squares total. The first to complete the challenge will be awarded three points for their conference.

AFC Participants

Kicker: Justin Tucker, Ravens Punter: A.J. Cole, Raiders Long snapper: Morgan Cox, Titans

NFC Participants

Kicker: Jason Myers, Seahawks Punter: Tress Way, Commanders Long snapper: Andrew DePaola, Vikings

Move The Chains: Two teams from each conference will compete side by side, pulling a weighted wall 10 yards as quickly as possible using first down chains. The best of three in the competition aimed to showcase strength, speed and ingenuity will get three points for their conference.

AFC Team 1

Quinnen Williams, Jets Trey Hendrickson, Bengals Laremy Tunsil, Texans Terron Armstead, Dolphins Jeffrey Simmons, Titans

AFC Team 2

Maxx Crosby, Raiders Rodger Saffold, Bills Ben Jones, Titans Mitch Morse, Bills Wyatt Teller, Browns

NFC Team 1

Jonathan Allen, Commanders Frank Ragnow, Lions Chris Lindstrom, Falcons Trent Williams, 49ers Demarcus Lawrence, Cowboys

NFC Team 2