Wednesday evening, the 2023 Pro Bowl rosters were released. The Pro Bowl will look a bit different this year, as the new format will feature a flag football game. Pro Bowl rosters are created by votes from the coaches, the players and the fans. Despite leading all players in fan voting, Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa did not make the roster!

The Philadelphia Eagles lead the league this season with eight Pro Bowlers, the Dallas Cowboys and Kansas City Chiefs were behind them with seven Pro Bowlers and the Baltimore Ravens and San Francisco 49ers are sending six players apiece. Only two teams did not field a Pro Bowler this season: The Chicago Bears and the Jacksonville Jaguars.

Below, we will list the full Pro Bowl rosters -- offense, defense and special teams -- for the AFC and NFC. Let's jump in.

AFC Pro Bowl Roster

*Starter

NFC Pro Bowl Roster

*Starter