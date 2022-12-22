Wednesday evening, the 2023 Pro Bowl rosters were released. The Pro Bowl will look a bit different this year, as the new format will feature a flag football game. Pro Bowl rosters are created by votes from the coaches, the players and the fans. Despite leading all players in fan voting, Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa did not make the roster!
The Philadelphia Eagles lead the league this season with eight Pro Bowlers, the Dallas Cowboys and Kansas City Chiefs were behind them with seven Pro Bowlers and the Baltimore Ravens and San Francisco 49ers are sending six players apiece. Only two teams did not field a Pro Bowler this season: The Chicago Bears and the Jacksonville Jaguars.
Below, we will list the full Pro Bowl rosters -- offense, defense and special teams -- for the AFC and NFC. Let's jump in.
AFC Pro Bowl Roster
|Position
|Player
|Team
QB*
Chiefs
QB
QB
RB*
RB
RB
FB*
Ravens
WR*
Dolphins
WR*
Bills
WR
Raiders
WR
Bengals
TE*
Chiefs
TE
Ravens
OT*
OT*
Dolphins
OT
Chiefs
OG*
Browns
OG*
OG
Chiefs
C*
Chiefs
C
Bills
DE*
Browns
DE*
Raiders
DE
Bengals
DT*
Chiefs
DT*
DT
Titans
OLB*
OLB*
OLB
ILB*
Ravens
ILB
Jets
CB*
Jets
CB*
CB
Ravens
CB
Dolphins
FS*
Steelers
SS*
Chargers
SS
Bills
LS*
Titans
P*
Chiefs
Return Specialist*
Ravens
Special Teamer*
Jets
*Starter
NFC Pro Bowl Roster
|Position
|Player
|Team
QB*
Eagles
QB
QB
RB*
RB
Cowboys
RB
Eagles
FB*
49ers
WR*
Vikings
WR*
Eagles
WR
Cowboys
WR
TE*
49ers
TE
Vikings
OT*
49ers
OT*
Eagles
OT
OG*
Cowboys
OG*
Eagles
OG
C*
Eagles
C
DE*
49ers
DE*
DE
Cowboys
DT*
DT*
Commanders
DT
Giants
OLB*
Cowboys
OLB*
Vikings
OLB
Eagles
ILB*
49ers
ILB
CB*
Eagles
CB*
Cowboys
CB
Seahawks
CB
FS*
Seahawks
SS*
SS
49ers
LS*
Vikings
P*
Commanders
K*
Seahawks
Return Specialist*
Cowboys
|Special Teamer
|Jeremy Reaves
|Commanders
*Starter