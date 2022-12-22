usatsi-19562610-jalen-hurts-eagles-qb-2q-2022-1400.jpg

Wednesday evening, the 2023 Pro Bowl rosters were released. The Pro Bowl will look a bit different this year, as the new format will feature a flag football game. Pro Bowl rosters are created by votes from the coaches, the players and the fans. Despite leading all players in fan voting, Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa did not make the roster!

The Philadelphia Eagles lead the league this season with eight Pro Bowlers, the Dallas Cowboys and Kansas City Chiefs were behind them with seven Pro Bowlers and the Baltimore Ravens and San Francisco 49ers are sending six players apiece. Only two teams did not field a Pro Bowler this season: The Chicago Bears and the Jacksonville Jaguars.

Below, we will list the full Pro Bowl rosters -- offense, defense and special teams -- for the AFC and NFC. Let's jump in. 

AFC Pro Bowl Roster

PositionPlayerTeam

QB*

Patrick Mahomes

Chiefs

QB

Josh Allen

Bills

QB

Joe Burrow

Bengals

RB*

Nick Chubb

Browns

RB 

Josh Jacobs

Raiders

RB

Derrick Henry

Titans

FB*

Patrick Ricard

Ravens

WR*

Tyreek Hill

Dolphins

WR*

Stefon Diggs

Bills

WR

Davante Adams

Raiders

WR

Ja'Marr Chase

Bengals

TE*

Travis Kelce

Chiefs

TE

Mark Andrews

Ravens

OT*

Laremy Tunsil

Texans

OT*

Terron Armstead

Dolphins

OT

Orlando Brown

Chiefs

OG*

Joel Bitonio

Browns

OG*

Quenton Nelson

Colts

OG

Joe Thuney

Chiefs

C*

Creed Humphrey

Chiefs

C

Mitch Morse

Bills

DE*

Myles Garrett

Browns

DE*

Maxx Crosby

Raiders

DE

Trey Hendrickson

Bengals

DT*

Chris Jones

Chiefs

DT*

Quinnen Williams

Jets

DT

Jeffery Simmons

Titans

OLB*

Matt Judon

Patriots

OLB*

Khalil Mack

Chargers

OLB

T.J. Watt

Steelers

ILB*

Roquan Smith

Ravens

ILB

C.J. Mosley

Jets

CB*

Sauce Gardner

Jets

CB*

Patrick Surtain II

Broncos

CB

Marlon Humphrey

Ravens

CB

Xavien Howard

Dolphins

FS*

Minkah Fitzpatrick

Steelers

SS*

Derwin James

Chargers

SS

Jordan Poyer

Bills

LS*

Morgan Cox

Titans

P*

Tommy Townsend

Chiefs

Return Specialist*

Devin Duvernay

Ravens

Special Teamer*

Justin Hardee

Jets

*Starter

NFC Pro Bowl Roster

PositionPlayerTeam

QB*

Jalen Hurts

Eagles

QB

Geno Smith

Seahawks

QB

Kirk Cousins

Vikings

RB*

Saquon Barkley

Giants

RB

Tony Pollard

Cowboys

RB

Miles Sanders

Eagles

FB*

Kyle Juszczyk

49ers

WR*

Justin Jefferson

Vikings

WR*

A.J. Brown

Eagles

WR

CeeDee Lamb

Cowboys

WR

Terry McLaurin

Commanders

TE*

George Kittle

49ers

TE

T.J. Hockenson

Vikings

OT*

Trent Williams

49ers

OT*

Lane Johnson

Eagles

OT

Tristan Wirfs

Buccaneers

OG*

Zack Martin

Cowboys

OG*

Landon Dickerson

Eagles

OG

Chris Lindstrom

Falcons

C*

Jason Kelce

Eagles

C

Frank Ragnow

Lions

DE*

Nick Bosa

49ers

DE*

Brian Burns

Panthers

DE

Demarcus Lawrence

Cowboys

DT*

Aaron Donald

Rams

DT*

Jonathan Allen

Commanders

DT

Dexter Lawrence

Giants

OLB*

Micah Parsons

Cowboys

OLB*

Za'Darius Smith

Vikings

OLB

Haason Reddick

Eagles

ILB*

Fred Warner

49ers

ILB

Demario Davis

Saints

CB*

Darius Slay

Eagles

CB*

Trevon Diggs

Cowboys

CB

Tariq Woolen

Seahawks

CB

Jaire Alexander

Packers

FS*

Quandre Diggs

Seahawks

SS*

Budda Baker

Cardinals

SS

Talanoa Hufanga

49ers

LS*

Andrew DePaola

Vikings

P*

Tress Way

Commanders

K*

Jason Myers

Seahawks

Return Specialist*

KaVontae Turpin

Cowboys

Special TeamerJeremy ReavesCommanders

*Starter