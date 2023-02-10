Super Bowl LVII will take place at State Farm Stadium, home of the Arizona Cardinals. The Kansas City Chiefs and Philadelphia Eagles will face off in stadium on Sunday, Feb. 12, fighting for the prized Lombardi Trophy and the title of champions.

State Farm Stadium has hosted the Super Bowl twice before, in 2008 and 2014, but since it has been a little while since the last time, let's take a closer look at what the host stadium is like. First, here's how you can watch.

How to watch Super Bowl LVII

Date: Sunday, Feb. 12, 2023 | Time: 6:30 p.m. ET

Location: State Farm Stadium (Glendale, Arizona)

TV: Fox | Stream: fuboTV (try for free)

Follow: CBS Sports App

Inside State Farm Stadium

The website lists the stadium as "sophisticated engineering, technology, and design" that delivers a "world-class experience for fans, event organizers and participants."

The location is a multi-purpose stadium that was finished in August of 2006. Other than Cardinals games, the stadium holds concerts, the Fiesta Bowl, international soccer matches, motorsport events and more. It offers unobstructed views for 63,400 fans and for "mega-event" it can expand to hold 73,000 people. There are 88 lofts and 7,505 club seats in the stadium.

There is a retractable roof and a retractable field that allows for many different types of events to be held at the stadium. The roof has two panels with a 480-horsepower system in order to create control over the moving pieces. The roof was open for the previous two Super Bowls played in the stadium, and with the forecast calling for near perfect weather, that is expected to be the case again Sunday.

The retractable field was the first of its kind in North America. It is made of natural grass and sits on 13 "railroad-like tracks." It takes about 70 minutes to roll out the field.

Right now, the stadium is all decked out in anticipation for Super Bowl LVII.