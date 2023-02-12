The Kansas City Chiefs will be facing the Philadelphia Eagles in a matter of hours to see who takes home the Lombardi Trophy, as Jalen Hurts and Patrick Mahomes look to lead their teams to victory. There can only be one champion, and we'll know who that is when Super Bowl LVII kicks off in Glendale, Arizona. One of these two teams will be winning their second title over the past six seasons.

The Chiefs punched their ticket to Arizona by beating the Bengals 23-20 in a thrilling AFC Championship game. The game wasn't decided until Harrison Butker hit a 45-yard field goal with just three seconds left. The Chiefs are now headed to the Super Bowl for the third time in four years.

The Eagles advanced to the Super Bowl after dominating the 49ers 31-7 in the NFC Championship Game. The Eagles didn't even put up 300 yards of total offense against San Francisco, but they did force three turnovers, which led to 14 points.

Super Bowl LVII will mark Philadelphia's fourth trip to the big game. Back in 2017, the Eagles beat the Patriots 41-33 in Super Bowl Super LII. They also played in Super Bowls XV and XXXIX, which were both losses. This will be the fifth Super Bowl trip for the Chiefs, who have gone 2-2 in their previous four appearances.

With that in mind, here's a look at the entire postseason schedule and bracket.

Super Bowl LVII

Feb. 12 (State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona)

Chiefs vs. Eagles, 6:30 p.m. ET (Fox, stream on fuboTV). This biggest early storyline in this game will revolve around Andy Reid. The Chiefs coach spent the first 14 seasons of his coaching career in Philadelphia before being fired in 2012. Reid then got hired by the Chiefs in 2013, and now, in his 10th season, he'll get to a chance to exact some revenge on his old team. Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce will also get a chance to go up against his brother, Eagles center Jason Kelce. The Eagles have been the best team in the NFL all season, but the Chiefs defintely have the talent to take them down.

Here's a round-by-round look at how we got to Super Bowl LVII.

Super Wild Card Weekend

Saturday, Jan. 14

(2) 49ers 41-23 over (7) Seahawks. The 49ers got a brief scare from the Seahawks on a day where Seattle jumped put to a 17-16 halftime lead. But in the second half, San Francisco broke the game open with a dominating performance. Brock Purdy threw for 332 yards while also becoming the first rookie in NFL history to total four touchdowns in a playoff game. (Purdy finished with three passing touchdowns and one rushing score).



Sunday, Jan. 15

(2) Bills 34-31 over (7) Dolphins. The Dolphins went into this game as the biggest underdog in the history of the wild-card round (+14) and despite those odds, they were still able to put a major scare into the Bills. In the end, the Bills were able to stave off the upset thanks to Josh Allen (352 passing yards, three touchdowns) and a defense that came up with multiple big plays, including two turnovers, four sacks and a fourth-down stop that iced the game with just 2:30 left to play.



Monday, Jan. 16

(5) Cowboys 31-14 over (4) Buccaneers. The Cowboys dominated this game from start to finish, and a big reason why that happened was because of Dak Prescott, who had a historically big night. The Cowboys QB set a franchise record with five total touchdowns (four pass, one rush) while also throwing for 305 yards. The only Cowboys player who struggled in this game was kicker Brett Maher, who missed an NFL-record four extra points. The Cowboys will now have to decide if they want to keep him around for Sunday's game in San Francisco.



Divisional Round

Saturday, Jan. 21

(1) Chiefs 27-20 over (4) Jaguars. After leaving the game in the second quarter due to a serious ankle injury, Patrick Mahomes returned in the second half to lead the Chiefs to the win. Playing on one foot didn't seem to slow him down as he completed 10 of 15 passes for 107 yards after suffering the injury. The Chiefs' defense also came up with two key turnovers in the fourth quarter to help propel Kansas City to its fifth straight AFC title game.

Sunday, Jan. 22

(3) Bengals 27-10 over (2) Bills. The Bengals offense put up some big numbers, but it was the defense that stole the show in this game. The Bengals limited the Bills to just 10 points, which was Buffalo's lowest total of the season. Cincinnati's offense also came through with a big game that included 242 yards and two touchdowns from Joe Burrow along with 105 rushing yards from Joe Mixon.

Championship Sunday

Jan. 29

NFC Championship

(1) Eagles 31-7 over (2) 49ers. The 49ers were already down to their third-string quarterback going into this game, and then they lost two more with Brock Purdy (elbow) and Josh Johnson (concussion) both going down. Although Purdy would eventually return, he couldn't throw the ball, and that made this win an easy one for the Eagles, who never looked back after jumping out to a 21-7 halftime lead.

AFC Championship