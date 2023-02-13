GLENDALE, Arizona -- Haason Reddick wasn't making any excuses regarding the playing surface in Super Bowl LVII, but it was fair for the Philadelphia Eagles edge rusher to vent his frustration.

Reddick didn't record a sack in the Super Bowl, but he did have seven pressures for an Eagles pass rush that couldn't generate any pressure on Patrick Mahomes throughout the night. His words speak volumes.

"I'm not going to lie, it was the worst field that I've ever played on," Reddick said following the loss. "It was very disappointing, it's the NFL. You would think it would be better so we could get some better play, but it is what it is.

"I don't know maybe the league will look at it and tell Arizona they got to step their stuff up. I don't know, it's not my decision to make, it's not my call to make whatever it is and what it is."

Reddick didn't stop there on addressing the playing surface, also nothing that the disadvantage was the same for both the Eagles and Kansas City Chiefs.

"There was a lot of slipping all over that field," Reddick said. "It didn't even matter, I changed my cleats, still had studs and was still slipping so, I don't know. You know, I don't want to use it as an excuse, I'm not that type of guy, I'm not going to make any excuses.

"They still won, they're champs, they should enjoy it. We got next year, I still believe in this team and everybody on the staff roster, we'll be back."

Jordan Mailata did not blame the loss on the playing surface either, but he wasn't happy as well.

"It was definitely subpar for sure, but we have to deal with the situation and the circumstances," Mailata said. "We can't control the field but we have to accept the reality of the situation and (inaudible) plays of the game and we fell short.

"It's whoever can weather the conditions. Whether it's raining or it's windy, it comes down to who can handle the conditions the best."

The turf used for the Super Bowl -- Tahoma 31 -- is one of the newer types of grass that was developed at Oklahoma State in 2018. The turf was developed under the funding of the United States Golf Association (h/t ESPN).

The playing surface may be good for golf, but it wasn't up to par in the Super Bowl.

"It was like playing in a water park," Mailata said via Jimmy Kempski of Philly Voice.com.

When determining what type of playing surface would be used for the Super Bowl, the NFL wanted a field that would be able to withstand a week's worth of rehearsals for the festivities surrounding the game. Their decision ultimately had a negative impact on the actual contest.

Playing surfaces were a hot button topic during the 2022 season. Back in November, NFLPA president JC Tretter called for the NFL to improve playing surfaces to decrease unnecessary injuries. Among other things Tretter called for an immediate ban of slit film turf, which is currently used in six stadiums.

Tretter noted that games played on slit film turf have higher in-game injury rates compared to other playing surfaces. Non-contact injuries and foot and ankle injuries are among the injuries that statistically occur more on slit film turf, according to Tretter.

"The NFL and its experts have agreed with this data and acknowledge that the slit film field is less safe," Tretter wrote in a letter to the league. "Player leadership wrote a letter to the NFL this week demanding the immediate removal of these fields and a ban on them going forward, both in stadiums and for practice fields."

The NFL will have to address the field conditions in the biggest game of the year down the line, especially when multiple players were visibly upset over avoiding potential injury on the game's biggest stage.

"The NFL has not only refused to mandate this change immediately, but they have also refused to commit to mandating a change away from slit film in the future at all."

Unfortunately, the playing surface was once again a storyline on Sunday night, as pro football's most important game was impacted by subpar conditions.