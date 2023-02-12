For some, Super Bowl LVII is less of a game played between the Philadelphia Eagles and Kansas City Chiefs and more of a Rihanna concert. Rihanna is scheduled to perform at halftime of the big game in Glendale, Arizona, on Sunday, Feb. 12. The pop star has been generally quiet lately when it comes to her music career, so this is a major moment for her fans and for the music scene in general.

Rihanna is one of the biggest stars out there, with her hand in music, makeup, clothing and more. Her resume includes nine Grammys, 13 American Music Awards, the American Music Icon Award, 12 Billboard Music Awards, six Guinness World Records, the NAACP's President's Award, an Academy Award nomination and recognition as one of TIME magazine's 100 most influential people in 2012 and 2018.

The 34-year-old has 14 No. 1 songs in the United States and 31 songs in the top 10 of the Billboard Hot 100. She has spent 60 weeks at No. 1 and has a remarkable 360 weeks in the top 10.

Her latest project in music came from the Marvel movie "Black Panther: Wakanda Forever," releasing "Lift Me Up" and "Born Again" for the film. Her last album was "Anti," released in 2016.

Rihanna is expected to bring a wild and exciting performance to Super Bowl LVII. It is not clear if she will bring out any special guests.