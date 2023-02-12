Many people who get a new job in Miami and have some time off before assuming the full-time duties of said new job would likely spend their down time relaxing and soaking up the sun at the beach. Not new Dolphins defensive coordinator Vic Fangio. The 64-year-old chose to instead sign a two-week contract with the NFC champion Philadelphia Eagles as a consultant, working full throttle to help them prepare to face the AFC champion Kansas City Chiefs in Super Bowl LVII, according to ESPN.

Fangio spent his most recent seasons of NFL employment as the Denver Broncos head coach from 2019-2021, amassing a 19-30 record. In that role, he faced Kansas City twice a year as the head coach of a fellow AFC West team. Fangio has led top 10 scoring defenses in four of his last five seasons as either the Broncos head coach or the Chicago Bears defensive coordinator.

Scoring defenses under Fangio (last five seasons as coach)

Season Fangio (Coaching Role) PPG Allowed NFL Rank 2021 Broncos (Head Coach) 3rd 2020 Broncos (Head Coach) 25th 2019 Broncos (Head Coach) 10th 2018 Bears (Defensive Coordinator) 1st 2017 Bears (Defensive Coordinator ) 9th

Fangio's assistance to the Eagles, however, hasn't been in the role many would expect, providing advice to the Philadelphia defense about how to slow down 2022 NFL MVP Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs offense. Instead, his primary capacity with Philadelphia has been working with the Eagles' offensive staff about how to help quarterback Jalen Hurts and the rest of their offensive attack on how to best move the football up and down the field on two-time Super Bowl Champion defensive coordinator Steve Spagnuolo and his daunting Kansas City defense.

Fangio, who first became an NFL coach in 1986 as the New Orleans Saints linebackers coach, has 19 seasons of experience as an NFL defensive coordinator with the Carolina Panthers (1995-1998), Indianapolis Colts (199-2001), Houston Texans (2002-2005), San Francisco 49ers (2011-2014) and Chicago Bears (2015-2018). Should the Eagles come out victorious in Super Bowl LVII, the longtime NFL coach would receive the first Super Bowl ring of his career before going down to South Beach to sign his new Dolphins contract.