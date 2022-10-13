Five weeks through the 2022 NFL regular season, and it feels like so much has transpired. Jimmy Garoppolo is once again the starting quarterback of the San Francisco 49ers, both the New York Jets and New York Giants are over .500 together for the first time since Week 9 in 2015 and the NFC East may have established itself as the best division in football. Just like we all saw coming, right?

One of the best parts about NFL gambling is that you can bet on Super Bowl winners and season award winners in the middle of the year, but you still want to strike as early as possible so you can get decent value. Now that we are about one-third through the regular season, maybe it's time to revisit some Super Bowl odds. Below, we will list the Lombardi odds for all 32 NFL teams, and give some midseason bets below.

All NFL odds come via Caesars Sportsbook.

Chiefs +650

I agree with the Bills still being the favorites to hoist the Lombardi Trophy, but betting them at +350? No thanks, I'll wait for them to lose a game and then maybe that number falls. How about the Chiefs, though?

Remember when people were claiming the Chiefs were going to be passed over in the AFC West this season because of the additions the other three teams made? I do, because I was one of those people. Well, five weeks in and the Chiefs still look like the top dog in the division. Patrick Mahomes and Co. haven't had the perfect season up to this point, however. They destroyed the Cardinals in Week 1 and Bucs in Week 4, shot themselves in the foot and ended up losing to the lowly Colts in Week 3, and also gutted out tough victories over the rival Chargers in Week 2, and Raiders in Week 5. The Chiefs really should be undefeated.

Mahomes is still one of the best quarterbacks in the game and Travis Kelce is still a legendary red-zone target. He's coming off of a four-touchdown performance, and his seven receiving touchdowns this season are tied for the second-most recorded by a tight end through five games all-time. The wide receiving corps hasn't looked great up to this point, but I think JuJu Smith-Schuster, Marquez Valdes-Scantling and Skyy Moore could play more important roles in the coming weeks. The same goes for Isiah Pacheco, too.

At this point, I'm sure most of us are thinking it's either the Bills or the Chiefs coming out of the AFC, right? Mahomes is 6-2 as an underdog in his career, and he faces Buffalo this week as an underdog. Why not grab Kansas City now, because if the Chiefs emerge from this grudge match victorious, these odds could change.

Cowboys +1800

I can't believe I'm going to make a case for bettors to put money on the Cowboys to win the whole thing, but here we are. I've fallen for the Cowboys before only to see them fall flat in any semi-important game, but this team feels different. Backup quarterback Cooper Rush is winning games with Dak Prescott sidelined, and then the defense is one of the best units in the league. Also, you have to love that the Cowboys have defeated the previous season's Super Bowl teams already in the first five weeks!

It's the defense that really has me eyeing "America's Team" this year. Dallas leads the NFL in pass-rush grade, it ranks second in the NFL with 20 sacks and has allowed under 20 points in five straight games to open the year for the first time since 1972. Dallas has weapons on offense as well, and if Prescott can return and improve this attack, the Cowboys are legitimate contenders.

Rams +2000

This is my obvious longshot. Yes, I know the Rams have been disappointing and that Super Bowl champions do not repeat often, but you could make an argument for the Rams here. Well, at least I'll try. First of all, there's nowhere to go but up for this team. The Rams have the worst run offense in the league, Matthew Stafford is tied for the league lead in interceptions and free-agent addition Allen Robinson is not a part of the offense at all. However, is it possible all of this could change in the coming weeks?

A 2-3 record is not a death sentence, and the Rams have the No. 11 defense in the league. Plus, throw in an Odell Beckham Jr. re-signing, and maybe L.A. could find a spark. In the NFC West, the 49ers look like a solid team and they've had the Rams' number in the regular season, but San Francisco wanted to get rid of Jimmy G for a reason. Are they going to retain the division lead all season long? The Eagles and Cowboys are probably more sexy NFC bets right now, but Sean McVay has actually won in the big moment with his current team. The offensive line is certainly an area that gives me pause, but $20 to win $400 sounds like a decent flier.