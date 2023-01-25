We're almost to Championship Sunday, when it will be decided which two teams will meet in Super Bowl LVII on Feb. 12. It's the Kansas City Chiefs and Cincinnati Bengals in the AFC title game, and the Philadelphia Eagles and San Francisco 49ers in the NFC. Who you got?

Congratulations if you're holding a futures ticket that includes one of these four teams. However, it's not too late to place a Super Bowl wager. In fact, these are the last few days where there's actually some value to be found on the board. Let's take a look at the current Super Bowl odds compared to where they were just a week ago.

All NFL odds come via Caesars Sportsbook.

Team Current Super Bowl Odds Last Week's Super Bowl Odds Philadelphia Eagles +250 +525 Cincinnati Bengals +260 +800 Kansas City Chiefs +290 +310 San Francisco 49ers +330 +380

It's hard not to be impressed with the Eagles' 31-point win over the New York Giants in their first action of the postseason. Philly dominated from beginning to end, as Jalen Hurts accounted for three total touchdowns, while Kenneth Gainwell rushed for 112 yards and a score. The "Giant killer" of course got involved, as Boston Scott rushed six times for 32 yards and a touchdown. Betting him at +300 anytime TD was good value.

The Eagles were arguably the best team in the regular season this year, and they look focused at the most important time. On the flip side, the 49ers have arguably been the story of the postseason behind rookie quarterback Brock Purdy, but defeating the Eagles in Philly is going to be a tough task. That is shown in these Super Bowl odds, as the Eagles are the favorites to win it all at +250, while the 49ers have the longest odds to hoist the Lombardi Trophy at +330.

As for the AFC, Vegas says the Bengals are more likely to win the Super Bowl than the Chiefs. Cincinnati has +260 odds to win it all, while Kansas City is +290. The stage is set for Patrick Mahomes to get revenge for last year's AFC title loss in overtime to Cincy, but he's dealing with a high ankle sprain. Mahomes will suit up, but how mobile he looks will be interesting to follow. Joe Burrow has never lost to Mahomes, and he's the only quarterback to defeat Mahomes three consecutive times. All three of their meetings have been decided by exactly three points.

The Bengals' upset win over the Buffalo Bills was pretty shocking. Buffalo's defense couldn't stop Burrow and the offense, Cincy's offensive line performed well despite missing three starters and the secondary played so well that Stefon Diggs was yelling at Josh Allen on the sideline. Buffalo got embarrassed at home in the snow. Who predicted that would happen?

Something I would consider doing is placing an equal amount of money on your favorite teams from each conference. For example, if you think the Eagles and Bengals win this Sunday, put $50 on each to win the Super Bowl right now. If you're correct and both make the Super Bowl, you would net $75 profit ($175 payout) if the Eagles win the Super Bowl, or $80 ($180) if the Bengals win.