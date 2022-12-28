The NFL playoff picture is becoming more clear with each passing day. Entering Week 17 of the regular season, there are two playoff berths up for grabs in the AFC, and three available in the NFC.

This past week, we saw the San Francisco 49ers win their eighth-straight game, the Tennessee Titans lose their fifth-straight and the Green Bay Packers improve their playoff odds with a big win over Tua Tagovailoa and the Miami Dolphins. How did this past week affect the Vegas oddmakers' view on who the eventual champion will be?

Super Bowl odds are fluid, so let's take a look at the current odds compared to where they were just a week ago. Below, we will list the Super Bowl odds for the top 15 NFL teams, and then break down some of the noteworthy changes.

All NFL odds come via Caesars Sportsbook.

Packers right back in it



One team that's piquing interest around the league is the Packers. Two weeks ago, they were +25000 to win the Super Bowl. Now, they are +6000! Green Bay has won three straight games, and with two divisional teams left on the docket that will both have to travel to Lambeau Field, it's very possible the Packers win out. However, that doesn't mean Green Bay will make the postseason.

The Packers need to win their final two games, and have the Washington Commanders lose one of their final two matchups, or the Giants lose their final two games. Rodgers has made the playoffs six times when having a .500 or worse record in October or later, the second-most by a quarterback in NFL history behind Tom Brady. This could be Rodgers' best "save" yet, as the Packers can become just the third team ever to start 4-8 or worse through 12 games, and make the playoffs.

What if the Packers are pulling an anti-Packers this year? Usually they are incredible in the regular season and disappointing in the postseason. What if they are disappointing in the regular season this year, and legitimate contenders in the postseason? It's still an uphill battle for Rodgers, but the Packers may be a scary team if they get that playoff berth.

Jaguars continue to rise

Like the Packers, the Jaguars are a team flying up power rankings. They were +20000 to win the Super Bowl two weeks ago, and are now +5000. That is pretty incredible. Jacksonville has won three straight games for the first time since 2017, and are favored to win the AFC South over the flailing Titans. Week 17 doesn't matter for either team, but their Week 18 matchup against one another will be for the division crown.

The Jaguars have a much better chance to make the playoffs than the Packers, and have a very hot quarterback. Trevor Lawrence leads the NFL in passer rating since Week 9, and he has some weapons to work with. All four of Jacksonville's leaders in scrimmage yards this season did not play for the Jags last year: Travis Etienne (missed his rookie season due to injury), Christian Kirk, Zay Jones and Evan Engram.