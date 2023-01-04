We have made it to the final week of the 2022 NFL regular season, and if you haven't made a Super Bowl bet yet, now may be the time. The Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Green Bay Packers appear to be surging, while the Jacksonville Jaguars have piqued interest on the AFC side of things.

Super Bowl odds are fluid, so let's take a look at the current odds compared to where they were just a week ago. Below, we will list the Super Bowl odds for every team still in Super Bowl contention, and then break down some of the noteworthy changes.

All NFL odds come via Caesars Sportsbook.

Packers and Buccaneers continue rise, Vikings fall

Were you silly enough to count out Tom Brady and Aaron Rodgers? Brady and the Bucs wrapped up the NFC South for the second year in a row, while the Packers are just one win away from a playoff berth.

The Buccaneers offense may have finally gotten back on track in the 30-24 win over the Carolina Panthers. Brady completed 34 of 45 passes for 432 yards and three touchdowns -- all three of which went to Mike Evans. The star wideout caught 10 passes for 207 yards along with the three scores, while Chris Godwin recorded 120 receiving yards on nine catches. Tampa Bay jumped from +3500 to +2500 to win the Super Bowl over the past week. Brady is officially in the postseason, and the NFC feels a bit murky right now with the Jalen Hurts injury, the 49ers having a third-string quarterback as a starter and the questionable Vikings.

Speaking of the Vikings, they were destroyed by Rodgers and the Packers last week, 41-17. Green Bay's Super Bowl odds went from +6000 to +3500, while Minnesota went from +2200 to +2800. I hypothesized last week that Green Bay could be pulling an "anti-Packers" this season, where it disappoints in the regular season and then explodes in the playoffs. Win this week against the Lions, and the Packers are in the dance.

The Giants are back

With their big win over the Indianapolis Colts on Sunday, the Giants are back in the postseason for the first time since 2016. Daniel Jones scored four total touchdowns and rushed for 91 yards on top of his 177 passing yards. While New York may not be seen as legitimate contenders by many, Vegas moved the Giants from +10000 to +6000 to win the Super Bowl over the last week! That's a huge move for a team we all knew was making the postseason.

Dolphins diving

The Dolphins' 2022 season has been fascinating. They won their first three games, lost the next three games, then won five games in a row and are now in the midst of a five-game losing streak. Tua Tagovailoa is unlikely to play in Week 18 against the New York Jets due to his concussion, while Teddy Bridgewater suffered a finger injury last week vs. the Patriots. It could be Skylar Thompson under center for Miami on Sunday. The Dolphins went from +4000 to +7000 to win the Super Bowl over the last seven days, and the movement is warranted.

The Dolphins need to win Sunday AND have the Patriots lose to the Bills to clinch the last wild card spot in the AFC. Even if they accomplish this feat, it's fair to wonder if Tagovailoa will play again this season.