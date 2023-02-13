GLENDALE -- Hard to blame Jalen Hurts for the reason the Philadelphia Eagles failed to hoist the Vince Lombardi Trophy.

Hurts had one of the best games of his career in the Super Bowl LVII loss to the Kansas City Chiefs, completing 27 of 38 passes for 304 yards with a touchdown and a 103.4 passer rating. He also added 15 carries for 70 yards and three touchdowns, becoming the first quarterback to rush for three scores in a Super Bowl.

Hurts is the first player in NFL history with 300 pass yards, 70 rush yards, and three rushing touchdowns in a game. His team lost the game, yet the historic performance was worthy of praise from Patrick Mahomes -- who won Super Bowl MVP.

"If there was any doubters left? There shouldn't be now," Mahomes said after the Chiefs' victory. "The way he stepped up on this stage, ran and threw the ball and did whatever his team needed to win, that was a special performance. I don't want it to get lost in the loss that they have.

"Even when we took the momentum in that game and went up eight points in the fourth quarter, for him to respond and move his team right down the football field and run it in himself in the two point conversion -- it was a special performance by him.

"You make sure you appreciate that when you look back on this game."

The Eagles scored 35 points in the Super Bowl, the most ever in a Super Bowl loss. Hurts finished with 374 total yards and four touchdowns, a performance to marvel at even if he's not hoisting the trophy.

"Jalen played the best game I've seen him play in the two years we've been together," Eagles head coach Nick Sirianni said. "I really thought he was in complete control. He did things with his legs in the run game and his arm in the pass game. He made some unbelievable reads, unbelievable throws. I really thought he played outstanding.

"That was good for the NFL that the two best quarterbacks in the league played against each other on the biggest stage in the biggest lights."

Hurts isn't one to praise himself -- win or lose. He took the loss hard after a sensational game on the biggest stage, pondering what he could have done differently.

While he wasn't perfect (fumble that was returned for a touchdown), the result was the same. Unfortunately Hurts lost his Super Bowl debut, yet definitely showed he has the talent to get the Eagles back to the big stage.

"I always hold myself to a very high standard," Hurts said. "I try to control the things that I can. You look back and you reflect on things. Maybe you could have done something more. Maybe you could have done something to try and change the outcome of the game. That's the way it was.

"We lost. We came here to win and came up short."