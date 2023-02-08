Super Bowl squares may seem like a game based on luck, but there is also skill involved. Several number combinations perform better than others, which is important to note before locking in any picks for Super Bowl 57 squares. Caesars Sportsbook has identified zero and seven as the most favorable number combination, as Kansas City Chiefs 7 and Philadelphia Eagles 0 has the shortest 2023 Super Bowl squares odds at +2000. Just behind that is the inverse score, Eagles 7 and Chiefs 0, at +2100. There may be 100 boxes to choose from, but that doesn't mean each square gives you just a 1% chance of victory. So which two-number combinations are the best for Super Bowl 57 squares? Before entering any 2023 Super Bowl squares pools, be sure to see the latest Super Bowl 57 squares advice from longtime NFL expert Mike Tierney.

Tierney is a veteran sportswriter whose work appears periodically in the New York Times and Los Angeles Times. Tierney has covered the NFL for decades and reported from seven Super Bowls. He enters Super Bowl 57 on a 56-39 roll on NFL picks, returning almost $1,300 for $100 players. He has identified several strategies to boost your chances at winning Super Bowl squares.

A Super Bowl squares pool is easy to set up. It features 10 columns and 10 rows of 100 blank squares with either the Eagles or Chiefs assigned to the rows and the other team aligned with the columns. Owners will then fill in their names or initials in the squares before each row and column are numbered zero through nine.

With random numbers, contestants decide whether to buy boxes in a cluster or scatter them throughout the grid. When squares are auctioned after the column and rows are numbered, owners want boxes that correspond with totals of scoring plays, such as touchdowns and field goals.

To win, a person needs to own the box that corresponds to the last digit of the score for each team. For instance, if the Chiefs hold a 6-0 lead after one quarter, the person who owns the square with Kansas City 6 and Philadelphia 0 wins. That person also wins if the first quarter ends with the Eagles leading 10-6.

Rules will vary, so check with the organizer beforehand. There can be payouts after each quarter, each scoring play or only after the final score, thus ensuring a high payout. See the optimal Super Bowl 57 squares strategy.

How to win at Super Bowl squares

One of Super Bowl squares tip from Tierney: He says to avoid 2 and 5 whenever possible. No Super Bowl has ever had a final score with the two and five combination. Over the last 25 Super Bowls, only two games have seen even one of those numbers hit in the final score.

Likewise, two and five haven't been prevalent number combinations for the Kansas City Chiefs all year. Across their 19 regular season and postseason games, neither two nor five has hit in any of their final scores. The same goes for their opponents' scores, as none have ended with the last digit of their final point total being two or five.

Optimal 2023 Super Bowl squares strategy

Tierney knows what numbers and what combinations hit most often on Super Bowl squares. He says there are two number combination that have hit in 20 Super Bowls, or nearly 36% of all prior games, so these squares can give you a big edge.

So what numbers should you pay a premium for in your 2023 Super Bowl football pool, and in what combinations? Visit SportsLine now to get Mike Tierney's detailed Super Bowl 57 squares strategy, all from the seasoned expert who's reported from seven Super Bowls, and find out.