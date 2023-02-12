One of the most popular ways to enjoy Super Bowl 57 on Sunday will be playing Super Bowl squares. Each player draws two numbers, giving everyone something to root for throughout the Eagles vs. Chiefs game. However, there are strategic ways to approach 2023 Super Bowl squares as well. For example, there have been 13 combinations that have yet to strike, so you should avoid those numbers with your Super Bowl squares picks. Two combinations, 0-7 and 0-3, have hit 20 times, with zero appearing in 27% of final scores from the 56 Super Bowls held so far. Before entering any 2023 Super Bowl squares pools, be sure to see the latest Super Bowl 57 squares advice from longtime NFL expert Mike Tierney.

Tierney is a veteran sportswriter whose work appears periodically in the New York Times and Los Angeles Times. Tierney has covered the NFL for decades and reported from seven Super Bowls. He enters Super Bowl 57 on a 56-39 roll on NFL picks, returning almost $1,300 for $100 players. He has identified several strategies to boost your chances at winning Super Bowl squares.

A Super Bowl squares pool is easy to set up. It features 10 columns and 10 rows of 100 blank squares with either the Eagles or Chiefs assigned to the rows and the other team aligned with the columns. Owners will then fill in their names or initials in the squares before each row and column are numbered zero through nine.

With random numbers, contestants decide whether to buy boxes in a cluster or scatter them throughout the grid. When squares are auctioned after the column and rows are numbered, owners want boxes that correspond with totals of scoring plays, such as touchdowns and field goals.

To win, a person needs to own the box that corresponds to the last digit of the score for each team. For instance, if the Chiefs hold a 6-0 lead after one quarter, the person who owns the square with Kansas City 6 and Philadelphia 0 wins. That person also wins if the first quarter ends with the Eagles leading 10-6.

Rules will vary, so check with the organizer beforehand. There can be payouts after each quarter, each scoring play or only after the final score, thus ensuring a high payout. See the optimal Super Bowl 57 squares strategy.

How to win at Super Bowl squares

One of Super Bowl squares tip from Tierney: He says to avoid two and five whenever possible. Those numbers have hit the least of any numbers in Super Bowl history, with two at 2.68% and five at 2.23%. There have only been two games that have seen either of those numbers hit in the final score of the last 25 Super Bowls.

It is unlikely that either the two or five hit on Super Bowl Sunday 2023, and it is almost impossible that they both hit. Kansas City did not have either of those numbers hit in any of its final scores this season, including the playoffs. Tierney suggest staying far away from those digits when you attend Super Bowl 57 parties to watch the Chiefs vs. Eagles game. Head to SportsLine to see his 2023 Super Bowl squares tips and advice.

Optimal 2023 Super Bowl squares strategy

