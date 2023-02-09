The weekend is nearly here, and you can almost feel it in the air. The most exciting game of the NFL season is only a matter of days away. There's a good reason why each year the Super Bowl is the most watched television program in the United States. Not only are the matchups typically great, but the pregame and halftime performances are epic pop-culture moments.

In each of the last two seasons, the team that won the Super Bowl did so in its home stadium -- the Tampa Bay Buccaneers won at Raymond James Stadium in 2020 and the Los Angeles Rams prevailed at SoFi Stadium in 2021. That streak ends this year, however, since the Cardinals did not even make the playoffs while Super Bowl LVII will be held at State Farm Arena in Glendale, Arizona.

This year's big game pits the NFC's top-seeded Philadelphia Eagles against the AFC's top-seeded Kansas City Chiefs.

Here's everything you need to know about Super Bowl LVII:

How to watch Super Bowl LVII

Date: Sunday, Feb. 12, 2023 | Time: 6:30 p.m. ET

Location: State Farm Arena (Glendale, Arizona)

TV: Fox | Stream: fuboTV (try for free)

Follow: CBS Sports App

According to Caesars Sportsbook, the opening line is a pick'em while the Over/Under is 49.5 points.

We know the Eagles will be battling the Chiefs and we also know who'll be performing. Rihanna will be the halftime performer, Chris Stapleton is set to sing the national anthem, Babyface will be performing "America the Beautiful," and "Lift Every Voice and Sing" will be performed by Sheryl Lee Ralph.

Troy Kotsur will perform the national anthem in American Sign Language (ASL), Colin Denny will sign "America the Beautiful," deaf performer Justina Miles will sign "Lift Every Voice and Sing" and also give the ASL rendition of the halftime show.