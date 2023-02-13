The Super Bowl matchup between the Kansas City Chiefs and Philadelphia Eagles got off to a quick start, as both teams scored touchdowns on their opening drives. It marked the first time since Super Bowl XXXII between the Green Bay Packers and Denver Broncos where both teams scored touchdowns on their opening drives, per NFL Research.

The Chiefs won the opening coin toss, but elected to kick. With the first possession, Jalen Hurts orchestrated a perfect, 11-play, 75-yard drive that ended with a 1-yard quarterback sneak for the score. The QB sneak has been Philly's go-to play call all season, as their now-32 conversions on 36 attempts rank best in the NFL by a wide margin.

With the Chiefs quickly down seven points, Patrick Mahomes wasted no time responding. He led Kansas City 75 yards down the field on six plays, and found star tight end Travis Kelce for an 18-yard touchdown.

Kelce caught two passes for 38 yards and the touchdown on the Chiefs' opening drive. It was his 16th career postseason scoring reception, which passes tight end Rob Gronkowski for most touchdown receptions in NFL postseason history. He now trails just Jerry Rice, who caught 22 touchdowns in the playoffs.

Kelce is a huge reason why Kansas City is battling for its third Super Bowl championship. In the Chiefs' first two playoff games this season, he caught 21 passes for 176 yards and three touchdowns. Add another score to his tally with this first-quarter reception.