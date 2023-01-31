Super Bowl LVII will take place at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona, but the NFL alternates the official "home" team for the championship every year. This season, the designation belongs to the NFC, meaning the Eagles will grace the home locker room for their title clash with the Chiefs. Not only that, but they had the privilege of selecting their uniforms for the big game. On Tuesday, the team unveiled its pick, sharing video of a "Super Bowl LVII" patch being stitched to their midnight green jerseys.

The Eagles also shared images of the Super Bowl jerseys being loaded up for shipment to Arizona. Green jerseys are part of the team's traditional home uniform, and they're what Philadelphia has worn in all three of its previous Super Bowl appearances. The Eagles sported Kelly green when they faced the Raiders in Super Bowl XV at the close of the 1980 season, but they wore their current midnight green jerseys when they beat the Patriots in Super Bowl LII at the end of the 2017 campaign.

It's unconfirmed what color pants the Eagles will pair with the jerseys, but they have traditionally used white bottoms as part of the pairing. The selection of the green home jerseys also means the "visiting" Chiefs will sport their white away jerseys.