A matchup between the top-seeded teams in each conference is on tap. Super Bowl LVII pits the AFC's Kansas City Chiefs (29.1 points per game) against the NFC's Philadelphia Eagles (28.1 points per game) -- the two-highest scoring offenses in each conference, making Sunday the seventh Super Bowl matchup ever between the top scoring offense by points per game in each conference.

The weather out in Glendale, Arizona where the two teams will face off inside of State Farm Stadium, home of the Arizona Cardinals, also sets up perfectly as Accuweather projects it to be about 65 degrees and partly sunny in the afternoon. The Super Bowl will kickoff at 4:30 p.m. locally (6:30 p.m. ET), and with that type of weather, the retractable roof atop the stadium will be open to take in the cool, temperate air. The roof has been open for the previous two Super Bowls at State Farm Stadium -- the New England Patriots' 28-24 win over the Seattle Seahawks in Super Bowl XLIX to conclude the 2014 season and the New York Giants' 17-14 victory to wrap up the 2007 season -- and a spokesperson with the Cardinals confirmed that's the plan this time around, too, if the forecast plays out as projected, without any storms.

"As you know, February is Chamber of Commerce weather here in Arizona, and everyone will have a roof open or a window open," Tim Beach, Arizona Cardinals senior director of Game Entertainment & Special Events, said via CBS Channel 5 in Arizona . "The Super Bowl will be no different."

The stadium also reportedly upgraded its Wi-Fi just before this season started in an effort to provide modern-day fans with the gameday experience they desire. The game itself will be played on natural grass after it gets rolled in on a tray after receiving the sunlight it needs during the week. Players on both sides of the Super Bowl matchup will likely appreciate the effort the Cardinals go through to provide players with natural grass in a domed stadium. The conversation between grass and turf has been a point of contention for players this season.

"Right now, the Cardinals are one of two teams [the Las Vegas Raiders] in North America with a [grass] field that moves in and out of the building," Beach said. "On Friday afternoon, it will come in at 3 o'clock and takes about 45 minutes to get the field inside. And once it's in, they'll paint it and add the seating behind the field."

Regardless of whether or not the weather remains calm out in the desert, fans will remain cool and dry since the stadium can simply close its roof and become a completely sealed environment should a storm pass through.