PHOENIX -- There hasn't been a tight end as dominant as Travis Kelce in the 103 seasons the NFL has existed. Redefining the position, Kelce is on a fast track toward breaking all the records the greatest tight ends in history have claimed -- and creating his own section of the record book.

No tight end has come close to Kelce in terms of production over the last seven seasons, as the Kansas City Chiefs star is first in all the major statistical categories. Kelce hasn't been just the best tight end in the NFL, but the best pass catcher in the NFL.

Which brings up a question that has gone unanswered in the league for years, constantly discussed among coaches and peers. Why is Travis Kelce always open?

"I say it all the time. Andy Reid baby," Kelce smiled as he revealed the secret. "Big Red. He can dial some stuff at the right time, create some things at the right time.

"On top of that, everyone is just doing their job. It's not just me going out there and getting open, I'm sure you guys like to think that, but there's a lot of madness to it. There's a lot of guys doing their job for the big picture."

Kelce's success could be just as simple as Reid. His 675 catches and 8,607 receiving yards over the last seven seasons trail only Davante Adams in both categories, while his 59 touchdown catches are fourth among his peers. Kelce and Mike Evans are the only players in the NFL to have seven consecutive 1,000-yard seasons during that stretch.

"Trav has a good feel for the game and knows how to create space," Reid said. "Teams try a lot of different things, so throughout his career he's seen about everything you can put on him.

"He has a great relationship with our quarterback. Those two are on the same page and see the defenses the same way. They're best friends on the field and off the field. When you're a receiver, you want to be friendly with the quarterback for sure.

"He comes off as a nice funny guy. He's very likable, happy-go-lucky. He studies like crazy and sees and reacts to things quickly."

In the five years Kelce had Patrick Mahomes as his starting quarterback, his 507 catches and 6,444 yards trail only Adams in those categories. The 47 receiving touchdowns Kelce has racked up are fourth in the NFL. Kelce has made the Pro Bowl all five years with Mahomes, while racking up three First Team All-Pro selections.

"He's like the sneakiest guy on the football field," Mahomes said. "I don't know how you can be 6-6, 250 and be the sneakiest guy out there, but it seems like even the play isn't called for him he ends up being wide open. He's at the right spot at the right time.

"He has a great understanding for coverages. He knows how to win versus man and zone. Once he starts moving those shoulders and gets real low -- all of a sudden he's wide open. It's a blessing for me. Whenever you have the most talented and one of the best tight ends of all time out there. He's always open every single time you need him to be."

Of course it's more than Reid and Mahomes why Kelce is always open. Dallas Goedert has been friends with Kelce through their days at tight end university in Nashville, picking up everything he can from one of the best to ever play the position.

If Goedert has a big perfromance in Super Bowl LVII, he has Kelce to thank.

"It's a combination of his football IQ and just his passion for the game," Goedert said. "You watch him run routes at tight end university and he looks like one of those sports motorcycles leaning all over the place. He's got that loose body in him that can just deceive people.

"He says he knows the difference when Patrick Mahomes is doing a five-step drop compared to a three-step drop. If he's doing a three-step drop, he has five steps to get open. If he's doing a seven-step drop, Travis has seven steps to get open.

"When he started telling me that, I went 'Damn. I didn't think of that yet, but I might have to start.' He's just a really smart guy and loves the game."

The mystery has been solved why Kelce is always open, yet no one has been able to stop him. Kelce doesn't appear to be slowing down either, getting better with age as he chases all the records the great tight ends own.

Maybe the NFL will eventually stop Kelce, or he'll hang up his cleats as the best ever. He's well on his way.