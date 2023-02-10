mahomes.jpg
At the age of 27, Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes is heading to his third Super Bowl after the Chiefs defeated the Cincinnati Bengals in the AFC title game. After being named league MVP for the second time on Thursday night, he could also do something that the NFL has not seen since he was 4 years old -- win both league MVP and a Super Bowl title in the same year. 

The last time a player won the Super Bowl and the league MVP in the same season was 1999, when Kurt Warner did it with the Rams

However, recent history shows it may be difficult for Mahomes to win the Super Bowl, as the last nine players to win MVP and reach the Super Bowl in the same season all lost the big game. Eight of them were quarterbacks.

Here is a look at the last 10 players to win the MVP and advance to the Super Bowl and how they fared in the big game:

YearMVPSuper Bowl resultTeamSuper Bowl opponent

2022

Patrick Mahomes 

TBD

Chiefs

Eagles

2017

Tom Brady

LOST

Patriots

Eagles

2016

Matt Ryan

LOST

Falcons

Patriots

2015

Cam Newton

LOST

Panthers

Broncos

2013

Peyton Manning

LOST

Broncos

Seahawks

2009

Peyton Manning

LOST

Colts

Saints

2007

Tom Brady

LOST

Patriots

Giants

2005

Shaun Alexander

LOST

Seahawks

Steelers

2002

Rich Gannon 

LOST

Raiders

Buccaneers

2001

Kurt Warner

LOST

Cardinals

Patriots

1999

Kurt Warner

WON

Cardinals

Titans

Mahomes also lead the league in passing this season, which sounds like it would help his chances of winning a Super Bowl, but it turns out that it's another way history is stacked against the Chiefs. No quarterback has ever lead the league in passing yards and won the Super Bowl in the same season.

Mahomes finished the season with 5,250 passing yards, more than 500 yards higher than his next closest competitor Justin Herbert, who threw for 4,739.

Mahomes has history and the Philadelphia Eagles standing between him and the Lombardi Trophy and possibly even the Super Bowl MVP trophy. The top-seeded Eagles defeated the San Francisco 49ers convincingly in the NFC title game to earn the Super Bowl berth. 

The last time Mahomes won league MVP was in 2018, when the Chiefs lost in the AFC Championship Game. The last time Mahomes won the Super Bowl (2019) Lamar Jackson was named unanimous MVP. This year things are shaping up to potentially be in No. 15's favor. 

In total, six quarterbacks have won both league MVP and the Super Bowl in the same season, including Warner, Brett Favre (1996), Steve Young (1994), Joe Montana (1989), Terry Bradshaw (1978) and Bart Starr (1966). Each, with the exception of Favre, also brought home the Super Bowl MVP in the same season.