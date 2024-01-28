The Kansas City Chiefs offense is expected to have their top running back for the AFC Championship. Isiah Pacheco, who is dealing with ankle and toe injuries, will likely play on Sunday against the Baltimore Ravens, per CBS Sports lead sideline reporter Tracy Wolfson.

Wolfson added that swelling is down on that toe, and Pacheco will wear specialty cleats on Sunday.

Pacheco's injuries have impacted his practice time this week. He did not participate in practice on Wednesday and Thursday and was limited on Friday. According to NFL Media, his practice schedule was pre-planned at the beginning of the week.

The 24-year-old is progressing and all signs point to him being ready for Sunday's 3 p.m. ET kickoff.

The second-year back lead the team with 935 rushing yards, 7 rushing touchdowns, yards per game (66.8) and carries with 205, in 14 games played. He also had 14 receptions for 244 yards and two receiving touchdowns.

He leads the team in the postseason in rushing yards with 186, yards per game with 93.0 and carries with 39, with a touchdown in both playoff games.

In the Chiefs new-look offense, Pacheco has been a main reason for their success, as they rely more on the running game than in years past. Pacheco carried the ball 24 times in the Chiefs' wild-card win over the Dolphins, and he contributed all but two of the team's RB carries last week against the Bills. Having Pacheco as an option with a ticket to the Super Bowl on the line would be huge for Kansas City.

The Ravens have a great defense, but if there's a weakness to exploit, it's against their 14th-ranked run defense.

Quarterback Patrick Mahomes and Co. are looking to advance to their second straight Super Bowl and become the first team since the 2003/2004 New England Patriots to win back-to-back championships.

The AFC Championship will be broadcasted on CBS and streamed on Paramount+.