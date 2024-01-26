The Baltimore Ravens will host the Kansas City Chiefs in the 2024 AFC Championship Game on Sunday on CBS and Paramount+. The Ravens were the top seed in the AFC playoff bracket and earned their way into the AFC Championship Game with a dominant 34-10 win over the Texans in the divisional round. Meanwhile, the Chiefs won the AFC West and were the No. 3 seed in the conference. They beat the Dolphins 26-7 in the wild-card round and defeated the Bills, 27-24, in the divisional round to earn their sixth consecutive AFC championship appearance. You can stream the game on Paramount+, which you can now try free for the first seven days when you sign up here.

Kickoff from M&T Bank Stadium is 3 p.m. ET. Baltimore is a four-point favorite in the latest Ravens vs. Chiefs odds from the SportsLine Consensus and the over/under for total points scored is 44.5. Sunday's matchup can be seen live on CBS and streamed live on Paramount+.

How to watch Ravens vs. Chiefs

Chiefs vs. Ravens date: Sunday, Jan. 28

Chiefs vs. Ravens time: 3 p.m. ET

Chiefs vs. Ravens TV channel: CBS

Divisional Round NFL picks for Ravens vs. Chiefs

Before tuning into Sunday's Chiefs vs. Ravens game, you need to see what SportsLine expert Larry Hartstein has to say, considering his mastery of picks involving Kansas City. A former lead writer for Covers and The Linemakers, Hartstein combines a vast network of Vegas sources with an analytical approach he honed working for Pro Football Focus. He tied for 52nd place (out of 1,598 entries) in the 2022 Westgate Las Vegas SuperContest, going 53-34-3 ATS. Those selections form the basis of his weekly SportsLine NFL best bets, which are 70-44-2 since the start of last season, including a 15-5 record the last seven weeks.

Most importantly, Hartstein has a read on the pulse of the Chiefs. He is 32-20 (+975) on his last 52 ATS picks in games involving Kansas City. Anyone who has followed him is way up.

For Ravens vs. Chiefs, Hartstein is backing Baltimore to cover the spread. Patrick Mahomes is already a two-time NFL MVP and Lamar Jackson is the runaway favorite to win his second MVP this season but this will be the first postseason meeting between the two teams.

They have met four times during the regular season and Mahomes has gotten the better of Jackson on three occasions. However, the Ravens did win the most recent head-to-head, earning a 36-35 win in 2021, and Baltimore has looked like the most dominant team in the league of late. In their last three games with starters in action, they beat the 49ers 33-19, the Dolphins 56-19 and the Texans 34-10 (all of which were or are a playoff team).

"The Chiefs averaged 7.7 yards per play in Buffalo, the third straight game (not counting Week 18) in which K.C.'s offense looked sharp," Hartstein told SportsLine. "But the first of those came against defenseless Cincinnati, and the next two came against defenses battered by injury (Miami, Buffalo). It will be much tougher against the top-ranked Baltimore defense, which just held the Texans to zero points on nine of 10 drives." You can stream the game here.

