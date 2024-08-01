You've made it, pro football fans. After several long months, an NFL game will finally be played again when the Chicago Bears and Houston Texans face off Thursday night in the annual Hall of Fame Game.

Thursday night's game kicks off a festive three-day celebration that will culminate with Saturday's Hall of Fame ceremony. The Bears and Texans each have former players who are part of this year's seven-member induction class.

Here's everything you need to know about the preseason opener:

How to watch

Date: Thursday, Aug. 1 | Time: 8 p.m. ET

Thursday, Aug. 1 | 8 p.m. ET Location: Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium (Canton, Ohio)

TV: ESPN/ABC

CBS Sports App Odds: CHI +1.5 | O/U 31.5

Will Caleb Williams, CJ Stroud play?

No, neither starting quarterback will be taking part in Thursday's game. With Williams out, Tyson Bagent will get a chance to show what he can do. An undrafted rookie last year, Bagent split his four regular-season starts while completing nearly 66% of his throws.

While it isn't official, it's expected that Davis Mills will start in Stroud's place. Mills has 25 regular-season starts under his belt that included 14 starts during the 2022 season.

Are any starters playing?

The Bears have already announced that none of their starters will play. The Texans are also not expected to play any of their starters.

Thursday night will largely be a chance to watch young players who are looking to take advantage of the spotlight. Among those players are Bagent, Bears rookie pass rusher Austin Booker, Texans wideout John Metchie III and Texans rookie tight end Cade Stover, who played collegiately just down the road at Ohio State. In 2022, Stover caught five touchdowns while playing alongside Stroud in Columbus, Ohio.

History in the Hall of Fame Game

Chicago is 4-1 all time in Hall of Fame Games. Ironically, the Bears have made the playoffs in each of the last four seasons they've participated in this exhibition (1977, 1990, 2005 and 2018).

The Texans' first-ever game was actually their matchup against the Giants in the 2002 Hall of Fame Game. While they were on the wrong side of a 34-17 final score that night, the Texans did post a 19-10 win over the Cowboys in their first-ever regular-season game on prime time.

Three players with Bears/Texans ties going into Canton

Former Bears special teams wizard Devin Hester and former defensive tackle and key member of Chicago's famed 46 defense Steve McMichael will join the list of franchise legends already immortalized in Canton. For the Texans, former wideout Andre Johnson will become the franchise's first player to receive pro football's highest honor.