The 2024 Pro Football Hall of Fame Game is officially set. The Chicago Bears and Houston Texans will participate in the annual game to kick off preseason in preparation for the NFL's 105th campaign, the Hall of Fame announced on Tuesday.

Kickoff is scheduled for Thursday, Aug. 1 at 8 p.m. at Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium. The game will take place during the Pro Football Hall of Fame Enshrinement Week in Canton, Ohio. Broadcast information for the game will be released at a later date.

Fans will be able to purchase tickets for the preseason game starting on Friday, April 12 at 10 a.m. ET.

"This game features two teams that finished the 2023 season strong and have key pieces in place for 2024," Pro Football Hall of Fame President Jim Porter said. "Bears fans have always supported their Hall of Famers, and they can welcome three more who will be enshrined in Canton this year, while Texans fans can see the franchise's first Hall of Famer up close as part of the game and Enshrinement Weekend. The Pro Football Hall of Fame could not be any more excited about this year's matchup -- and this year's class."

The Bears have three players elected to be enshrined in the class of 2025: wide receiver and return specialist Devin Hester, defensive tackle Steve McMichael and defensive end Julius Peppers.

Former Houston wide receiver Andre Johnson will also get a gold jacket this year, marking the first Texans player elected into the Hall of Fame.

The Hall of Fame ceremony will take place in Canton on Saturday, Aug. 3. Defensive end Dwight Freeney, linebacker Randy Gradishar and linebacker Patrick Willis will also find their place in pro football history as 2024 Hall inductees.

The Bears' last game in Canton came in 2018, when they lost to the Baltimore Ravens. Chicago is 4-1 in Hall of Fame Games. The last four years the Bears were selected for this game -- 1990, 1997, 2005 and 2018 -- they went on to make the playoffs that season.

With the No. 1 pick in the upcoming NFL Draft, the Bears are expected to select quarterback Caleb Williams, who could make his NFL debut.

The Texans have previously played in just one Hall of Fame Game, coming in 2002, ahead of their inaugural season.

The Pro Football Hall of Fame Enshrinement Week is a multiday celebration for the newest players in the Hall, which includes a parade, concert and fashion show, along with the game and the ceremonies.