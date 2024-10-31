Halloween is here, and NFL teams have been scarily busy when it comes to this year's trade deadline. In the last three weeks alone, three different Pro Bowl wide receivers have been dealt to new teams, plus at least three other veteran starters. And we might not be done.

In the spirit of the autumn holiday, with the official Nov. 5 cutoff fast approaching, here are five sugary sweet proposals for some additional last-minute deals:

Jakobi Meyers to the 49ers

Jakobi Meyers LV • WR • #16 TAR 43 REC 31 REC YDs 325 REC TD 2 FL 0 View Profile

San Francisco has big money tied up in both Brandon Aiyuk and Deebo Samuel, but Aiyuk is out for the season due to injury, and Samuel has battled his own share of bruises. Meyers, meanwhile, is a proven route-runner who'd fit in seamlessly as a safety valve for Brock Purdy. As a bonus, he posted career numbers with the New England Patriots back in 2021 while working directly under Mick Lombardi, who now serves as a senior offensive assistant for Kyle Shanahan.

Tyler Lockett to the Steelers

Tyler Lockett SEA • WR • #16 TAR 49 REC 31 REC YDs 393 REC TD 1 FL 0 View Profile

Mike Tomlin has pivoted fully to the Russell Wilson experience, and so far, the move has paid dividends, expanding Pittsburgh's downfield passing game atop the AFC North. Why not take it an extra mile and reunite Wilson with one of his favorite targets from Seattle? Lockett isn't likely to be in the Seahawks' long-term plans at 32, with both DK Metcalf and Jaxon Smith-Njigba in town, and could make for a savvy complement to the field-stretching George Pickens.

Darius Slayton to the Texans

Darius Slayton NYG • WR • #86 TAR 47 REC 29 REC YDs 420 REC TD 1 FL 0 View Profile

The New York Giants reportedly think highly of Slayton, and it's not hard to see why; through quarterback and staffing turmoil, he's been a steady downfield threat, averaging 15 yards per catch for his career. Still, he's not under contract beyond 2024, meaning he may be of more value to a franchise in perpetual rebuilding mode as a trade chip. Houston, on the other hand, could use a proven secondary weapon to pair with Nico Collins, now that Stefon Diggs is out for the year.

Trey Hendrickson to the Lions

The three-time Pro Bowler is a sack machine for an otherwise struggling Cincinnati Bengals defense, and yet he flirted with a trade request this offseason. Joe Burrow and Co. still have playoff aspirations at 3-5, but with guys like Ja'Marr Chase and Tee Higgins still without long-term deals, it might be time to sell high. The Detroit Lions may well be buyers. They look like the class of the NFC, but their defensive front could use added reinforcements with star edge rusher Aidan Hutchinson sidelined.

Jaycee Horn to the Vikings

Minnesota general manager Kwesi Adofo-Mensah has done an admirable job addressing holes while retaining premium draft capital so far, ensuring the Vikings' surprisingly competitive team stays in the NFC North hunt. Horn would represent a bolder swing, likely requiring a higher pick or two, but the Carolina Panthers haven't yet locked up their former first-rounder, and his long-term upside would be welcome in an aging, struggling Vikings cornerback room.