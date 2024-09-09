"Monday Night Football" is back. So, too, are Peyton and Eli Manning.

First stealing the spotlight with their alternative broadcast back in 2021, the big-name brothers are returning for a fourth season of the "ManningCast" starting with the grand finale of Week 1, a star-studded prime-time showdown between the New York Jets and San Francisco 49ers.

How, exactly, can you tune in? And which other games will the Manning brothers call throughout the 2024 season, alongside new regular guest Bill Belichick? Here's a complete rundown of their schedule, plus where you can watch or stream "Monday Night Football with Peyton & Eli" this year: