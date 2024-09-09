eli-peyton-us.jpg
"Monday Night Football" is back. So, too, are Peyton and Eli Manning.

First stealing the spotlight with their alternative broadcast back in 2021, the big-name brothers are returning for a fourth season of the "ManningCast" starting with the grand finale of Week 1, a star-studded prime-time showdown between the New York Jets and San Francisco 49ers.

How, exactly, can you tune in? And which other games will the Manning brothers call throughout the 2024 season, alongside new regular guest Bill Belichick? Here's a complete rundown of their schedule, plus where you can watch or stream "Monday Night Football with Peyton & Eli" this year:

WeekDateGameTV / Stream

1

Sept. 9

Jets at 49ers

ESPN2, fubo

2

Sept. 16

Falcons at Eagles

ESPN2, fubo

5

Oct. 7

Saints at Chiefs

ESPN2, fubo

6

Oct. 14

Bills at Jets

ESPN, fubo

7Oct. 21Ravens at BuccaneersESPN2, fubo

7

Oct. 21

Chargers at Cardinals

ESPN+

8

Oct. 28

Giants at Steelers

ESPN2, fubo

9

Nov. 4

Buccaneers at Chiefs

ESPN2, fubo

11

Nov. 18

Texans at Cowboys

ESPN2, fubo

12

Nov. 25

Ravens at Chargers

ESPN2, fubo

14

Dec. 9

Bengals at Cowboys

ESPN2, fubo

Wild Card

Jan. 13

TBD

ESPN2, fubo