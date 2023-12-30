The 2023 NFL season is nearing its culmination just as the year 2023 winds to a close. But the dawn of 2024 means different things to different teams. Some will celebrate the calendar flip by gearing up for a hopeful championship run. Others will look even further ahead, to an offseason where rosters are reset and playoff dreams are hopefully restored.

With that in mind, here's one logical New Year's resolution for each of the NFL's 32 teams going into 2024:

AFC North

Bengals: Reinvest in Joe Burrow's protection. Since his arrival in 2020, Burrow has been sacked more than all but one quarterback, and he's now missed extended time due to injury in two of four seasons. If they want to contend and/or see him live up to the lofty new deal he signed this fall, he needs to be upright.

Browns: Don't settle for Deshaun Watson. Barring a drastic renegotiation, the Browns can't cut the polarizing QB Joe Flacco may not be a sustainable solution at 38, but his gunslinging off the street has been equally, if not more effective.

Ravens: Retain Todd Monken at all costs. Baltimore's defense is a big reason for the Ravens' surge, but franchise QB Lamar Jackson has found a new level of pocket-passing comfortability under the new offensive coordinator. Monken could be a quick target for teams with head-coaching vacancies, so an internal raise or promotion should be in order.

Steelers: Rethink the entire offense. Seriously. Mike Tomlin is a bona fide leader, but even all-timers like Andy Reid and Bill Belichick have reached breaking points with their team-building philosophies. Pittsburgh is perpetually scrappy, but competition for QB Kenny Pickett, or a move away from old-school, run-first offense must be considered.

AFC East

Bills: Feed James Cook. Giving Josh Allen another wideout is equally as vital for the offseason, but Cook is already a dynamic outlet, capable of lessening Allen's need to play Superman alongside Stefon Diggs. If Sean McDermott's banged-up defense can't power a playoff push, then controlling the ball and clock seems like the right recipe.

Dolphins: Revamp the red-zone designs. Mike McDaniel can draw up an offense like anyone, but even he's admitted to botching some situational calls this year. Miami's red-zone touchdown rate is elite overall (64.8%, No. 3 in NFL) but among the worst in the last three weeks (35.7%, No. 31) with the playoffs fast approaching.

Jets: Invest in the trenches yet again. And backup QB, of course. If they truly want Aaron Rodgers to redeem his injury-rocked Jets tenure, they'd better ensure they're not trotting him onto the field behind an old, battered line. And they'd better make sure Zach Wilson isn't the only trusted insurance plan under center.

And backup QB, of course. If they truly want Aaron Rodgers to redeem his injury-rocked Jets tenure, they'd better ensure they're not trotting him onto the field behind an old, battered line. And they'd better make sure Zach Wilson isn't the only trusted insurance plan under center. Patriots: Say goodbye to an era. Tom Brady came first in 2020, and now it's Bill Belichick's turn. There's no disputing the coach's historic legacy. But a 29-38 run since Brady's exit, including a single one-and-done playoff bid, should be enough to warrant a makeover, not only for New England's sake, but for Belichick's.

AFC South

Colts: Lean even deeper into the run. Shane Steichen deserves props for even keeping Indianapolis in the playoff race despite losing dynamic rookie QB Anthony Richardson early in 2023. Keeping Richardson on the field in the future could revolve around a reinforced backfield that reduces some of the wear and tear on the QB's own legs.

Jaguars: Consider a staffing shuffle. Doug Pederson's abrupt exit from the Eagles was partly related to his insistence on certain internal hires. After an injury-, turnover- and miscommunication-filled year from Trevor Lawrence and his top weapons, Pederson might once again benefit from fresh voices on the offensive side of the ball.

Texans: Spend big for C.J. Stroud. The rookie QB has proven well ahead of schedule in his confidence, poise and mechanics. Now, with DeMeco Ryans capable of getting the most out of just about any defense, it's time to surround him with Grade-A weaponry for a legitimate postseason push. Start with a big-time wideout to pair with Nico Collins and Tank Dell.

The rookie QB has proven well ahead of schedule in his confidence, poise and mechanics. Now, with DeMeco Ryans capable of getting the most out of just about any defense, it's time to surround him with Grade-A weaponry for a legitimate postseason push. Start with a big-time wideout to pair with Nico Collins and Tank Dell. Titans: Restore the front. They've sorely needed pass catchers for years, but the first priority has to be the O-line, which saw both Will Levis and Ryan Tannehill take a beating in 2023. Levis' rugged approach enables him to survive more than most, but that doesn't mean they should overlook opportunities to beef up his protection.

AFC West

Broncos: Cut down on the drama. Sean Payton may be a proven winner, but his first year in Denver has been punctuated by vocal spars and unceremonious splits -- both confirmed and expected -- with key players, including QB Russell Wilson. If the process produces a higher-upside lineup, that's one thing. But they've made headlines for mostly the wrong reasons.

Chargers: Hire a transformational offensive mind. Brandon Staley's teams struggled to field a steady defense and/or deliver in high-leverage spots, but their chief failure was translating Justin Herbert's QB talent to meaningful wins. Herbert has a hand in that, but getting an offensive visionary would go a long way toward restoring his trajectory.

Chiefs: Getting a single-reliable WR is the chief task at hand for the offseason. In the meantime, devoting more to the Isiah Pacheco-led ground game may be the best way to reduce Patrick Mahomes' frustrations, which have seeped into his own play. Their core leaders can never be counted out, but they just don't have the personnel to attack the way they often have.

In the meantime, devoting more to the Isiah Pacheco-led ground game may be the best way to reduce Patrick Mahomes' frustrations, which have seeped into his own play. Their core leaders can never be counted out, but they just don't have the personnel to attack the way they often have. Raiders: Don't take Antonio Pierce's impact lightly. The last time Mark Davis had the chance to reward an interim for his revival of the locker room, he opted instead for a splashy outside hire. That's not to say a more qualified candidate won't come along. But Pierce's willful personality has clearly rubbed off as the interim so far.

NFC North

Bears: Don't rush to replace Justin Fields. Look, the chance to add a generational QB prospect with the No. 1 pick doesn't come around often. So it's fine if they think long and hard about resetting under center. But Fields has proven he's got gifts that translate at the NFL level. If they're going to sell him rather than actually, finally give him help, they need to be right.

Lions: Keep the rock on the ground going into the playoffs. Jared Goff's been a heck of a story in Detroit, proving far tougher and more capable than most thought. But with their iffy "D," Dan Campbell's best bet at making a real run probably starts with a heavy dose of Jahmyr Gibbs, their dynamic rookie ball carrier. He, in turn, sets up the play-action.

Packers: Add experience out wide. Jordan Love has done enough in his first full year as QB1 to warrant a longer-term gig, presenting plenty of Pro Bowl-caliber downfield touch. Now it's imperative they give him a chance to build chemistry with a more proven, more reliable cast of characters, while lessening the burden of promising youngsters at WR.

Jordan Love has done enough in his first full year as QB1 to warrant a longer-term gig, presenting plenty of Pro Bowl-caliber downfield touch. Now it's imperative they give him a chance to build chemistry with a more proven, more reliable cast of characters, while lessening the burden of promising youngsters at WR. Vikings: Throw multiple darts at QB. Kirk Cousins deserves a long look as the returning starter, even coming off injury. But can they afford to overlook added insurance and/or succession plans? As long as Brian Flores sticks, their "D" should overachieve. But as Kevin O'Connell realized this year, stability under center is also of the utmost importance.

NFC East

Commanders: Turn the page on the staff. Ron Rivera seemingly instilled a steadier culture in his four years on the job, but with new ownership in place, there's no better time to start fresh, particularly for the sake of the offensive direction. With an early pick in the 2024 draft and a chance to score a top QB prospect, they can't afford to stand pat up top.

Cowboys: Embrace the bright lights. Because they're coming. All year, Dallas has shown it can duke it out with the best of them. It's also proven vulnerable when faced with consecutive games against legit contenders. Dak Prescott can have MVP numbers, but if he and Mike McCarthy don't deliver when it matters most, the sirens will sound.

Eagles: Run the ball. Yes, it's a cliche; it doesn't always apply. The Eagles have two elite pass catchers and they should use them. But just as they propelled 2021 and 2022 playoff runs by prioritizing their strengths on the ground, they need to be better at building momentum and sustaining possessions. D'Andre Swift's been a catalyst; he should be Jalen Hurts' best friend.

Yes, it's a cliche; it doesn't always apply. The Eagles have two elite pass catchers and they should use them. But just as they propelled 2021 and 2022 playoff runs by prioritizing their strengths on the ground, they need to be better at building momentum and sustaining possessions. D'Andre Swift's been a catalyst; he should be Jalen Hurts' best friend. Giants: Fix the line. And prepare to eat money on Daniel Jones' contract. The QB wasn't the primary issue with New York's regression, but he didn't help, and now the Giants should have a chance to upgrade under center either in the draft or via trade or free agency (see: Russell Wilson). No matter what they do there, however, they need much more protection for said QB.

NFC South

Buccaneers: Don't overreact to the Baker Mayfield showcase. Yes, he's exceeded expectations to guide a likely playoff run. But like the Seahawks with Geno Smith, anything beyond a short-term, easily adaptable renewal after this season is probably unwise. This is still a team that could use replenishing from both a staffing and personnel perspective.

Falcons: Stop ignoring the QB position. Ever since Matt Ryan's awkward exit, Arthur Smith has tried to hide his signal-caller with a heavy run game. Now that the defense is improved, they're capable of playing spoiler. But they still sorely lack anything close to a difference-maker under center. That has to change, regardless of who's running the staff.

Panthers: Do everything to support Bryce Young. The No. 1 pick has looked three steps too slow for the NFL for much of his rookie year, but with a fresh coach and a significantly overhauled supporting cast, he still has the poise to make noise. Maybe this means auctioning premium defensive talent, but they simply need better blockers and playmakers.

The No. 1 pick has looked three steps too slow for the NFL for much of his rookie year, but with a fresh coach and a significantly overhauled supporting cast, he still has the poise to make noise. Maybe this means auctioning premium defensive talent, but they simply need better blockers and playmakers. Saints: Entertain the blowup they've been delaying. Derek Carr and Dennis Allen are fine men, by all accounts. But they represent New Orleans' annual effort to simply hang around the wild-card picture rather than confront deeper-seated issues, like restocking an aging "D" or aiming for higher-upside offense. Playoff trip or not, they're due for a rebuild.

NFC West

