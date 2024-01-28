Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce went seven consecutive games without scoring a touchdown, but he found the end zone twice in a win at Buffalo last week in the 2024 NFL playoffs. Kelce has been one of the best NFL anytime touchdown bets in the playoffs and will try to score again when he faces Baltimore in the 2024 AFC Championship Game on Sunday. He caught seven passes for 109 yards and a touchdown in his last game against the Ravens, which came in 2021. Should you include him in your NFL touchdown picks?

The 2024 Championship Round NFL schedule concludes when the top-seeded 49ers host the No. 3 seed Lions in the 2024 NFC Championship Game on Sunday. Which NFL TD picks should you target with your Championship Round NFL touchdown bets? Before making any NFL touchdown prop bets, you need to see the NFL Championship Round prop predictions from SportsLine expert Griffin Carroll.

When betting touchdown parlays in the NFL, it can be best to wager at a lower unit size and consider betting all parlay legs straight as well. The TD market is both electrifying and frustrating, but few things are as satisfying as seeing your player hit pay-dirt, making it one of Carroll's favorite weekly traditions.

Carroll dives into the touchdown market, along with other plus-money NFL props, on a weekly basis, targeting volume players and the most vulnerable defenses in the league. He tends to focus on total touchdowns allowed to each position, defenses allowing the most explosive plays and every player's usage stats from snaps to red zone work to find his favorite bets of the weekend. The approach has paid out in a big way before in the parlay market with a nearly 400-1 hit earlier this season.

In Week 14, Carroll won a three-leg touchdown parlay as D.J. Moore, Deebo Samuel and Alvin Kamara all scored to hit a 9-1 NFL TD parlay.

Top anytime touchdown scorer prop picks for the Championship Round

After analyzing the Championship Round NFL touchdown odds, Carroll is backing Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson to score at +110 odds. Jackson scored multiple rushing touchdowns twice during the regular season, and he added another two-score game on the ground in last week's win over Houston. He had 11 carries for 100 yards against the Texans, marking his third 100-yard rushing game in his last four playoff appearances.

Jackson has gone over 80 rushing yards in his last two games against the Chiefs, scoring two touchdowns during a 107-yard outing in the most recent meeting (2021). Kansas City allowed two rushing touchdowns to Bills quarterback Josh Allen last week, and Jackson is even more dangerous as a running quarterback. This is the biggest game of his career, so he will be looking to use his legs throughout the game. See more NFL TD props here.

