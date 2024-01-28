The Detroit Lions will look to make history and earn their first trip to a Super Bowl when they take on the San Francisco 49ers in Sunday's 2024 NFC Championship Game from Santa Clara, Calif. The Lions (12-5), who won their first-ever NFC North Division title this season, last won a division crown in 1993, when they won the NFC Central. The 49ers (12-5), who are five-time Super Bowl champions, are looking to earn their first trip back since 2019, when they lost to the Kansas City Chiefs in Super Bowl LIV. They also lost to the Baltimore Ravens in 2012 in Super Bowl XLVII.

49ers vs. Lions point spread: 49ers -7.5

49ers vs. Lions over/under: 51.5 points

49ers vs. Lions money line: 49ers -351, Lions +277

DET: Lions are a league-best 13-6 against the spread this season

SF: 49ers are 5-1 against the spread in their last six home playoff games

Why 49ers can cover

Quarterback Brock Purdy became just the fifth quarterback ever to win a playoff game in each of his first two seasons. He led the NFL in rating (113.0), ranked third in touchdown passes (31) and was fifth in passing yards (4,280) during the regular season. Purdy became the fifth player ever with eight games of a 120-plus rating in a season. Last week in the win over the Green Bay Packers in the divisional round, he completed 23 of 39 passes (59%) for 252 yards and one touchdown.

Also leading the San Francisco offense is running back Christian McCaffrey. He had seven catches, 128 scrimmage yards (98 rushing, 30 receiving) and two rushing TDs in the NFC Divisional win over Green Bay. He can become the third player ever (Hall of Famers Marcus Allen and Terrell Davis) with 50-plus scrimmage yards and a touchdown in each of his first six career playoff games. He led the NFL in scrimmage yards (2,023) and rushing yards (1,459) and was tied for first in scrimmage touchdowns (21) during the regular season. See which team to pick here.

Why Lions can cover

Quarterback Jared Goff is looking for his third game in a row with 275 or more passing yards and a 100-plus rating. He is aiming for his fifth playoff game in a row with a touchdown pass and no interceptions. He ranked second in passing yards (4,575) and fourth in touchdown passes (30) during the regular season. He passed for 338 yards and three touchdowns in his last regular-season meeting against the 49ers on Sept. 12, 2021. He has two or more touchdown passes in each of his four career starts at San Francisco.

Wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown had eight catches for 77 yards and his first career postseason TD last week. He can become the first player with seven or more catches in his first three career playoff games since 2018 (Michael Thomas). He was second in the NFL with a career-high 119 catches and was third with a career-high 1,515 receiving yards. He also had a career-high 10 receiving touchdowns this season. See which team to pick here.

