Two franchises with vastly different postseason success will meet in the 2024 NFC Championship Game on Sunday when the San Francisco 49ers host the Detroit Lions. The Niners (13-5) are in their record 19th NFC Championship Game, whereas the Lions (14-5) are making just their second appearance in franchise history. San Francisco also has an edge in recent matchups in the all-time series, winning 16 of the last 18 meetings. Detroit is seeking its first Super Bowl appearance in franchise history, while the 49ers are aiming for their eighth appearance, which would be tied for the second-most ever.

Kickoff is at 6:30 p.m. ET from Levi's Stadium in Santa Clara, Calif. San Francisco is a 7.5-point favorite in the latest Lions vs. 49ers odds, per SportsLine consensus. The over/under for total points scored is 51.5.

Here are several NFL odds and betting trends for 49ers vs. Lions:

49ers vs. Lions point spread: 49ers -7.5

49ers vs. Lions over/under: 51.5 points

49ers vs. Lions money line: 49ers -353, Lions +278

DET: Lions are a league-best 13-6 against the spread this season

SF: 49ers are 5-1 against the spread in their last six home playoff games

49ers vs. Lions live stream: fubo (try for free)



Why 49ers can cover

San Francisco is elite on both sides of the ball, ranking third in both scoring offense and scoring defense. Quarterback Brock Purdy had a standout regular season, leading the NFL in passer rating, yards per attempt, yards per completion and touchdown percentage. He's never thrown an interception across four career playoff starts, and he's complemented in the backfield by the league's rushing champion in Christian McCaffrey. Not only did he win his first rushing title, but McCaffrey also led the league in yards from scrimmage and total touchdowns.

On the other side of the ball, San Francisco is both fundamentally sound and opportunistic. It allowed the third-fewest rushing yards in the regular season and the fewest yards per passing attempt. The Niners also have a rangy group of ballhawks in their back seven as no team picked off more passes than their 22 in the regular season. The 49ers' plus-10 turnover differential was among the top five in the league, and that success has continued in the postseason as they had two takeaways with no giveaways in the Divisional Round win over Green Bay. See which team to pick here.

Why Lions can cover

Led by former NFL tight end Dan Campbell, the Lions emphasize controlling the trenches as the ranked fifth in rushing yards and second in rushing yards allowed in the regular season. No team rushed for more touchdowns than the 27 Detroit gathered this year, with both David Montgomery (13 TDs) and Jahmyr Gibbs (10 TDs) having double-digit in that regard. On defense, the Lions were the only team this season to not allow an opposing running back to reach 70 rushing yards in a game as Detroit allowed a miniscule 3.7 yards per carry.

The offense doesn't just control the ground game as Detroit ranks second in passing offense as well. The Lions also rank in the top five in completion percentage and passing touchdowns, as Jared Goff has been on quite a run. He has five touchdown passes with no interceptions over his last three games this year, while he also has no turnovers over his last four postseason games. Detroit bettors can also take solace in the fact that the 49ers are 0-6 ATS over their last six home games. See which team to pick here.

How to make 49ers vs. Lions picks

