The NFL Combine has arrived! A total of 321 prospects will descend upon Indianapolis to go through interviews, measurements, medical evaluations and on-field drills with the hopes of wowing at least one of the 32 NFL teams.
With the combine kicking off this week, CBS Sports NFL Draft insider Ryan Wilson and former Vikings general manager Rick Spielman concocted a two-round mock draft on the latest episode of the "With the First Pick" podcast. The two alternated selections, with Ryan handling the evens and Rick taking the odds. Unlike their previous mock draft, where every top-10 team had to trade its original pick, there were no trades in this edition.
Now let's get to the selections!
For more draft coverage, you can hear in-depth analysis twice a week on "With the First Pick" -- our year-round NFL Draft podcast with Wilson and Spielman. You can find "With the First Pick" wherever you get your podcasts: Apple Podcasts, Spotify, YouTube, etc. Listen to the latest episode below!
Round 1 - Pick 1
USC • Jr • 6'1" / 215 lbs
Rick Spielman: In October, Rick said you'd have to go all the way back to 2012 and Andrew Luck to find a QB he'd take over Caleb Williams. So, it's no surprise he has the Bears taking Williams at No. 1.
Round 1 - Pick 2
LSU • Sr • 6'4" / 210 lbs
Ryan Wilson: Jayden Daniels over Drake Maye as new Commanders OC Kliff Kingsbury gets to work with another dual-threat QB in the reigning Heisman Trophy winner.
Round 1 - Pick 3
Drake Maye QB
North Carolina • Soph • 6'4" / 230 lbs
Rick Spielman: The Patriots badly need a QB, so Rick gives them one with Drake Maye.
Round 1 - Pick 4
Ohio State • Jr • 6'4" / 205 lbs
Ryan Wilson: No-brainer for the Cardinals, who take one of the best WR prospects in recent memory in Marvin Harrison Jr.
Round 1 - Pick 5
Malik Nabers WR
LSU • Jr • 6'0" / 200 lbs
Rick Spielman: Justin Herbert gets another playmaker in Malik Nabers. "Knowing [Keenan] Allen and [Mike] Williams are both older -- Williams is coming off a [torn] ACL -- and Quinton Johnston did not pan out last year, I need playmakers, and I'm going to have to make some salary cap room to get some of those guys. I know what the Giants are going to want at the next pick, so I'm going to go with Malik Nabers."
Round 1 - Pick 6
Penn State • Jr • 6'6" / 317 lbs
Ryan Wilson: With Rick stealing his Malik Nabers pick, Ryan makes Olu Fashanu the first OL off the board.
Round 1 - Pick 8
Jared Verse EDGE
Florida State • Jr • 6'4" / 260 lbs
Rick Wilson: After rewatching all of Jared Verse's sacks from his Florida State career, Wilson thinks Verse will end up as his No. 1 edge rusher in the class.
Round 1 - Pick 9
Dallas Turner EDGE
Alabama • Jr • 6'4" / 252 lbs
Rick Spielman: "I can still get receivers, I can't get pass rushers, so I have to go with Dallas Turner here."
Round 1 - Pick 10
Oregon State • Jr • 6'6" / 334 lbs
Ryan Wilson: While he'd love Rome Odunze at this spot, Ryan knows the talk coming out of the Senior Bowl was that Jets GM Joe Douglas loves Taliese Fuaga, so that's the pick here.
Round 1 - Pick 11
Laiatu Latu EDGE
UCLA • Sr • 6'5" / 265 lbs
Rick Spielman: Feeling the need to go defense here, Rick is between cornerback and pass-rusher. Under the assumption that Danielle Hunter will likely be gone in free agency and that Laiatu Latu passes his medical evolution with flying colors, Rick is going with the UCLA edge rusher.
Round 1 - Pick 12
Toledo • Jr • 6'0" / 196 lbs
Ryan Wilson: Sean Payton has never had a rookie QB whom he's had much faith in, so the Broncos go a different direction, pairing Quinyon Mitchell with Patrick Surtain II.
Round 1 - Pick 13
Michigan • Jr • 6'3" / 202 lbs
Rick Spielman: J.J. McCarthy becomes the fourth QB off the board in the top 13 picks. "I think they'll be competition to start (with Aidan O'Connell), but know that J.J. is going to be your guy."
Round 1 - Pick 14
Texas • Jr • 6'1" / 308 lbs
Ryan Wilson: The Saints interior defensive line becomes one of the team's biggest strengths with Byron Murphy II pairing up with 2023 first-round pick Bryan Bresee.
Round 1 - Pick 15
Alabama • Soph • 6'0" / 196 lbs
Rick Spielman: "This is a no-brainer. They gotta take the top corner in the draft, so I'm going to go with Terrion Arnold." Rick's got Arnold as 1A and Quinyon Mitchell as 1B in his 2024 cornerback prospect rankings.
Round 1 - Pick 16
Illinois • Jr • 6'2" / 295 lbs
Ryan Wilson: The race for DT1 will be close between Jer'Zhan Newton and Byron Murphy II, Ryan says. In this mock, they go within a few picks of each other.
Round 1 - Pick 17
Rome Odunze WR
Washington • Jr • 6'3" / 215 lbs
Rick Spielman: "I can't believe Rome Odunze is still on the board. ... [Calvin] Ridley they're not going to sign back (because of the draft compensation), and they need playmakers around Trevor Lawrence."
Round 1 - Pick 18
Brock Bowers TE
Georgia • Jr • 6'4" / 240 lbs
Ryan Wilson: "This is a match made in heaven, and I don't even think this is overdrafting him. This is about the spot he should probably go off the board even though he is a top 5 talent. Tight end Brock Bowers is going to the Bengals, baby!"
Round 1 - Pick 19
Oregon • Jr • 6'3" / 320 lbs
Rick Spielman: With their first first-round draft pick since 2016, the Rams select Jackson Powers-Johnson.
Round 1 - Pick 20
Amarius Mims OT
Georgia • Jr • 6'7" / 340 lbs
Rick Wilson: The Steelers have a lot of needs: offensive line, defensive line, edge rusher, cornerback, quarterback(?). Ryan doesn't know what the solution is at QB as of now, so he gets some protection for whomever will be under center by taking Amarius Mims.
Round 1 - Pick 21
JC Latham OT
Alabama • Jr • 6'6" / 360 lbs
Rick Spielman: "I can go offensive tackle here very easily. JC Latham, I don't think he's a left tackle, I think he's a right tackle. Can Austin Jackson maybe flip over? I don't know about Terron Armstead if he's going to play or not. So, I have to go with the best offensive lineman on the board."
Round 1 - Pick 22
Iowa • Jr • 6'1" / 207 lbs
Ryan Wilson: Despite loving Nate Wiggins, Ryan is taking Cooper DeJean here because of his versatility.
From Cleveland Browns
Round 1 - Pick 23
LSU • Jr • 6'4" / 205 lbs
Rick Spielman: The Texans could use help at corner and pass-rusher, but Rick is going with wide receiver Brian Thomas Jr. "I think this kid has potential star written all over him. I'm going to give C.J. Stroud another weapon and I'm going to go Brian Thomas Jr."
Round 1 - Pick 24
Troy Fautanu IOL
Washington • Jr • 6'4" / 317 lbs
Ryan Wilson: "I'm not going to overthink it. Give me Troy Fautanu out of Washington."
Round 1 - Pick 25
Nate Wiggins CB
Clemson • Jr • 6'2" / 185 lbs
Rick Spielman: Having traded Rasul Douglas to the Bills, the Packers need cornerback help. Rick has Green Bay taking Nate Wiggins.
Round 1 - Pick 26
Keon Coleman WR
Florida State • Jr • 6'4" / 215 lbs
Ryan Wilson: Assuming Baker Mayfield comes back, the Buccaneers take Keon Coleman to either replace or complement Mike Evans.
From Houston Texans
Round 1 - Pick 27
Alabama • Jr • 6'1" / 195 lbs
Rick Spielman: "I have to go defense here. They need corner help big time, so this is a no-brainer for me: Kool-Aid [McKinstry]."
Round 1 - Pick 28
Chop Robinson EDGE
Penn State • Jr • 6'3" / 254 lbs
Ryan Wilson: "I'm not taking a wide receiver here. I know that's what some Bills fans want, but we burned through the wide receivers. I'm making your team better. I'm taking Chop [Robinson]."
Round 1 - Pick 29
Bralen Trice EDGE
Washington • Jr • 6'4" / 274 lbs
Rick Spielman: The Lions could go offensive line here -- they need guard help -- but they can get that on Day 2. Instead, Detroit takes Bralen Trice to pair with Aidan Hutchinson.
Round 1 - Pick 30
Arizona • Sr • 6'5" / 325 lbs
Ryan Wilson: The Ravens could go wide receiver, but there's a lot of uncertainty with their offensive line. "Jordan Morgan had a really good Senior Bowl, had a really good season. I'm taking Jordan Morgan here."
Round 1 - Pick 31
Tyler Guyton OT
Oklahoma • Jr • 6'7" / 328 lbs
Rick Spielman: With Ryan taking Jordan Morgan, Rick was thrilled to scoop up Tyler Guyton here. "This is another no-brainer. You [Ryan] screwed that pick up in front of me, so we're high-fiving in my draft room. They need right tackle help in a big way, and Tyler Guyton has the most upside out of any of the remaining tackles. This is an easy pick. Go with Guyton."
Round 1 - Pick 32
Duke • Sr • 6'5" / 314 lbs
Ryan Wilson: Instead of giving Patrick Mahomes another weapon, Ryan strengthens the Chiefs offensive line by picking Graham Barton.
Round 2
No. 33: Carolina Panthers - Adonai Mitchell, WR, Texas (Rick)
No. 34: New England Patriots - Xavier Worthy, WR, Texas (Ryan)
No. 35: Arizona Cardinals - Darius Robinson, DL, Missouri (Rick)
No. 36: Washington Commanders - Ennis Rakestraw Jr., CB, Missouri (Ryan)
No. 37: Los Angeles Chargers - Kamari Lassiter, CB, Georgia (Rick)
No. 38: Tennessee Titans - Ladd McConkey, Georgia, WR (Ryan)
No. 39: New York Giants - Michael Penix Jr., QB, Washington (Rick)
No. 40: Washington Commanders (from Chicago) - Patrick Paul, OT, Houston (Ryan)
No. 41: Green Bay Packers (from New York Jets) - Kingsley Suamataia, OT, BYU (Rick)
No. 42: Minnesota Vikings - Bo Nix, QB, Oregon (Ryan)
No. 43: Atlanta Falcons - Troy Franklin, WR, Oregon (Rick)
No. 44: Las Vegas Raiders - Jonah Elliss, EDGE, Utah (Ryan)
No. 45: New Orleans Saints (from Denver) - Chris Braswell, EDGE, Alabama (Rick)
No. 46: Indianapolis Colts - T'Vondre Sweat, DL, Texas (Ryan)
No. 47: New York Giants (from Seattle) - Tyler Nubin, S, Minnesota (Rick)
No. 48: Jacksonville Jaguars - Javon Bullard, S, Georgia (Ryan)
No. 49: Cincinnati Bengals - Roman Wilson, WR, Michigan (Rick)
No. 50: Philadelphia Eagles (from New Orleans) - Ja'Lynn Polk, WR, Washington (Ryan)
No. 51: Pittsburgh Steelers - T.J. Tampa, CB, Iowa State (Rick)
No. 52: Los Angeles Rams - Marshawn Kneeland, EDGE, Western Michigan (Ryan)
No. 53: Philadelphia Eagles - Kamren Kinchens, S, Miami (Fla.) (Rick)
No. 54: Cleveland Browns - Xavier Legette, WR, South Carolina (Ryan)
No. 55: Miami Dolphins - Adisa Isaac, EDGE, Penn State (Rick)
No. 56: Dallas Cowboys - Calen Bullock, S, USC (Ryan)
No. 57: Tampa Bay Buccaneers - Kiran Amegadjie, OT, Yale (Rick)
No. 58: Green Bay Packers - Austin Booker, EDGE, Kansas (Ryan)
No. 59: Houston Texans - Brandon Dorlus, EDGE, Washington (Rick)
No. 60: Buffalo Bills - Malachi Corley, WR, Western Kentucky (Ryan)
No. 61: Detroit Lions - Cooper Beebe, IOL, Kansas State (Rick)
No. 62: Baltimore Ravens - DeWayne Carter, DL, Duke (Ryan)
No. 63: San Francisco 49ers - Ruke Orhorhoro, DL, Clemson (Rick)
No. 64: Kansas City Chiefs - Jermaine Burton, WR, Alabama (Ryan)