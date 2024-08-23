All 32 NFL teams are required to trim their offseason rosters to 53 players by 4 p.m. ET on Tuesday, Aug. 27, which means dozens of cuts are around the corner. Inevitably, some of the players released will be notable names, especially as some clubs prioritize the upside of fresh talent over more expensive contracts.

Which big-name veterans could be among those released? Here are several candidates to become available in the coming days, as well as potential landing spots:

A gutsy, if mercurial, starter for the Washington Commanders a few years back, Heinicke has been relegated to No. 3 duties in Atlanta, where the Falcons are content with first-round pick Michael Penix Jr. as the top backup to Kirk Cousins. He could quickly latch on as an experienced No. 2 elsewhere.

Potential landing spots: Buccaneers, Lions, Vikings

A third-round pick of the Falcons in 2022, Ridder was just acquired via trade from Atlanta this offseason, but the player sent in exchange for him -- wideout Rondale Moore -- wasn't necessarily a lock to make it in Arizona. Meanwhile, Clayton Tune has appeared more sturdy as Kyler Murray's backup under center.

Potential landing spots: Buccaneers, Packers, Rams

The Broncos signed Perine to a two-year deal in Sean Payton's first offseason running the show, but the former Cincinnati Bengals veteran managed fewer than 300 yards in his Denver debut. With Jaleel McLaughlin in tow alongside Javonte Williams, his role seems much less defined than it once was.

Potential landing spots: Buccaneers, Raiders

Hampered by injuries in between a splashy secondary role as a receiver and returner, Toney has "battled to make the team" according to coach Andy Reid, suggesting he's well behind fellow wideouts like Rashee Rice, Marquise Brown and Xavier Worthy on the pecking order. The Chiefs have never been hesitant to nurse a reclamation project, but the former New York Giants prospect has struggled to stay on the field.

Potential landing spots: Colts, Chargers, Steelers

Two years removed from an All-Pro showing as a perimeter cover man for a Super Bowl contender, Bradberry has been trying a transition to safety after the Eagles crowded their cornerback spot with new, young talent. Philadelphia wouldn't save anything by bidding farewell, but the aging veteran may prefer one final shot at an outside corner job in another city, and the Eagles have rookies they want to debut.

Potential landing spots: Cardinals, Commanders, Raiders

A first-round pick out of Georgia in 2022, Cine has appeared in just 10 games over two NFL seasons due to injuries. Meanwhile, Minnesota's secondary is now littered with veteran faces, including newcomers Stephon Gilmore and Shaquill Griffin. With Harrison Smith, Camryn Bynum and Josh Metellus locked in as the top safety triumvirate, Cine could be on the outside looking in.

Potential landing spots: Commanders, Eagles, 49ers