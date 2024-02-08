The biggest awards from the 2023 NFL season will soon be revealed, with the "2024 NFL Honors" ceremony scheduled for Thursday, Feb. 8, at the Resorts World Theatre in Las Vegas. All the league's best players, coaches and performances will be honored at the event, which will also be broadcast live at 9 p.m. ET on CBS, NFL Network and Paramount+.

In the meantime, more than 30 of CBS Sports' NFL experts teamed up to offer their final votes for all the top honors, from MVP and Coach of the Year to Comeback Player of the Year. Find the complete tally below.

The voters (32): Brett Anderson, Cody Benjamin, John Breech, Doug Clawson, Bill Cowher, Jordan Dajani, Bryan DeArdo, Leger Douzable, Jared Dubin, Josh Edwards, Jay Feely, Emory Hunt, Eric Kernish, Jeff Kerr, Aditi Kinkhabwala, Kyle Long, Joel Magaraci, Bryant McFadden, Garrett Podell, Pete Prisco, Brady Quinn, Phil Simms, Kyle Stackpole, Kevin Steimle, Tyler Sullivan, Chris Trapasso, Amy Trask, Brock Vereen, Evan Washburn, JJ Watt, Ryan Wilson, Tracy Wolfson

The final tally:

Jackson may not have reached his first Super Bowl, but he was the engine of a newly balanced Ravens offense that led to an NFL-best 13-4 record, not only controlling the ball through the air but totaling almost 4,500 total yards as a steady dual threat.

Offensive Player of the Year: Christian McCaffrey

The final tally:

49ers RB Christian McCaffrey (26)

Dolphins WR Tyreek Hill (5)

If Brock Purdy has been the 49ers' point guard during a march to the Super Bowl, then McCaffrey's been the actual MVP, leading the NFL in scrimmage yards (2,023) while totaling 21 touchdowns as a simultaneously rugged and explosive utility man.

Defensive Player of the Year: T.J. Watt

The final tally:

Watt was unavailable for Pittsburgh's sole playoff game but once again starred in the regular season, leading the NFL with 19 sacks and 36 QB hits as a weekly pocket-disruptor for the Steelers. He's up to 96.5 sacks for his career.

Coach of the Year: DeMeco Ryans

The final tally:

Texans HC DeMeco Ryans (13)

Browns HC Kevin Stefanski (11)

Lions HC Dan Campbell (4)

Packers HC Matt LaFleur (3)

Rams HC Sean McVay (1)



In his first year atop a staff after two seasons as the 49ers' defensive coordinator, the 39-year-old Ryans oversaw an instant turnaround for a rebuilding Texans team, helping rookie C.J. Stroud and Co. to a surprise 10-7 finish and playoff run.

Offensive Rookie of the Year: C.J. Stroud

The final tally:

Texans QB C.J. Stroud (28)

Rams WR Puka Nacua (4)

Drafted No. 2 overall, the Ohio State product was an instant model of poise as a gunslinging pocket passer, leading the NFL in yards per game (273.6) while throwing 23 TDs to just five picks. He was the chief reason for Houston's surprise playoff run.

Defensive Rookie of the Year: Will Anderson Jr.

The final tally:

While C.J. Stroud captained the Texans offense, the 22-year-old Anderson helped anchor DeMeco Ryans' overachieving defense, logging seven sacks, 10 tackles for loss and 22 QB hits as the deadliest edge rusher in the rotation.

Comeback Player of the Year: Joe Flacco

The final tally:

Browns QB Joe Flacco (13)

Bills S Damar Hamlin (12)

Buccaneers QB Baker Mayfield (6)

A year after a short-lived stint as the Jets' emergency fill-in, Flacco joined the Browns midseason at age 38 and instantly elevated Cleveland's passing attack, finishing with 13 TDs in a 4-1 stretch to help the team advance to the playoffs.