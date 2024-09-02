Two of the top teams in the NFC, the Philadelphia Eagles and Green Bay Packers, will match up in Brazil on Friday as part of the Week 1 NFL schedule. This is the first NFL in Brazil game ever and the first NFL International Series game this season. Both teams have young and explosive offenses. During the 2023 season, the Eagles ranked eighth in the NFL in total offense (354.4). On the opposite sideline, Green Bay was 11th in total yards per game with 345.5.

Kickoff from Neo Quimica Arena in Sao Paulo, Brazil., is set for 8:15 p.m. ET. Philadelphia is a 2.5-point favorite in the latest Packers vs. Eagles odds via the SportsLine consensus, while the over/under for total points scored is 48.5. Before locking in any Packers vs. Eagles picks, make sure to check out the NFL predictions and betting advice from the SportsLine expert R.J. White.

Packers vs. Eagles spread: Philadelphia -2.5

Packers vs. Eagles over/under: 48.5 points

Packers vs. Eagles money line: Philadelphia -147, Green Bay +124

GB: Packers have won 12 of their last 22 games

PHI: Eagles have hit the 1H game total over in 14 of their last 21 games

Why the Eagles can cover

Running back Saquon Barkley joined Philadelphia in March as a free agent. He joins a potent offense but adds an element of explosiveness. Barkley owns the ability to make defenders miss in the open field while having secure hands as a pass-catcher. The Penn State product still has the speed to blow past defenders as well. In 2023, he finished with 962 rushing yards, 280 receiving yards, and 10 total touchdowns.

Tight end Dallas Goedert gives Hurts a security blank over the middle of the field. Goedert has a wide frame at 6-foot-5, 256 pounds, and has the athleticism to torch safeties and linebackers. The 29-year-old is able to attack from all three levels on the field. Last season, he notched 59 receptions for 592 yards and three touchdowns. He has gone over 500-plus receiving yards in five straight seasons.

Why the Packers can cover

The Packers have contributors on all three levels on the defensive side of the ball. Defensive lineman Rashan Gary and Kenny Clark are the two anchors up front. Gary has constantly created pressure in the backfield and will bring down the quarterback. Last season, the Michigan product had 44 total tackles, seven tackles for loss, and nine sacks. Clark is another disruptive force along the interior. For the Packers in 2023, the UCLA product logged 44 tackles and a career-high 7.5 sacks.

Behind them is linebacker Quay Walker. The 2022 first-round pick uses his speed and football IQ to constantly find his way to the ball. Even though he missed three games last season, he still led the team in tackles. Over the last two seasons, Walker has finished with 239 total tackles, 10 pass breakups, four sacks, and three forced fumbles. He has recorded at least 118 tackles in consecutive seasons.

