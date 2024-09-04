The 2024 NFL regular season is slated to start after countless months of moves and offseason chatter. Games will officially get started on Thursday, but the action continues on Friday. The Philadelphia Eagles and Green Bay Packers will meet in the first-ever NFL Brazil game in Sao Paulo. During the 2023 season, the Eagles made the playoffs after going 11-6 and locking down a Wild Card appearance. Green Bay snatched a 9-8 record but got hot at the right time, eventually falling to the San Francisco 49ers in the Divisional Round.

Kickoff from Neo Quimica Arena in Sao Paulo, Brazil., is set for 8:15 p.m. ET. Philadelphia is a 2.5-point favorite in the latest Packers vs. Eagles odds via the SportsLine consensus, while the over/under for total points scored is 48.5. Before locking in any Packers vs. Eagles picks, make sure to check out the NFL predictions and betting advice from the SportsLine expert R.J. White.

White, a Fantasy and gambling editor for CBS Sports, consistently crushes against-the-spread picks and has gone 643-543-34 on his ATS picks from 2017-23, which returned more than $4,600 to $100 players. He also went 101-84-4 (+1366) on all NFL spread picks last season. White also has a strong read on the Packers. He is 67-27-2 (+3557) on his last 96 picks in games involving Green Bay. Anyone who has followed him is way up.

Now, White has locked in on Packers vs. Eagles and just revealed his coveted NFL picks and predictions. Here are several NFL odds and NFL betting lines on the spread, money line, and over-under for Packers vs. Eagles:

Packers vs. Eagles spread: Philadelphia -2.5

Packers vs. Eagles over/under: 48.5 points

Packers vs. Eagles money line: Philadelphia -137, Green Bay +116

GB: Packers have won 12 of their last 22 games

PHI: Eagles have hit the 1H game total over in 14 of their last 21 games

Why the Eagles can cover

The Philadelphia Eagles had one of the best off-seasons in terms of adding more difference-makers to an already talented team. In March, they added running back Saquon Barkley to the offense and he will add another dynamic element. Barkley is an explosive playmaker with the ball in his hands. The Penn State product has home run ability and will give Jalen Hurts a safety valve.

In his career, Barkley has put up 5,211 rushing yards, 2,100 receiving yards, and 47 total touchdowns. Barkley has passed 70 rushing yards in five of his last 10 outings. Last season, Philly was eighth in total offense (354.4) and rushing offense (128.8).

Why the Packers can cover

The Packers have contributors on all three levels on the defensive side of the ball. Defensive lineman Rashan Gary and Kenny Clark are the two anchors up front. Gary has constantly created pressure in the backfield and will bring down the quarterback. Last season, the Michigan product had 44 total tackles, seven tackles for loss, and nine sacks. Clark is another disruptive force along the interior. For the Packers in 2023, the UCLA product logged 44 tackles and a career-high 7.5 sacks.

Behind them is linebacker Quay Walker. The 2022 first-round pick uses his speed and football IQ to constantly find his way to the ball. Even though he missed three games last season, he still led the team in tackles. Over the last two seasons, Walker has finished with 239 total tackles, 10 pass breakups, four sacks, and three forced fumbles. He has recorded at least 118 tackles in consecutive seasons.

How to make Packers vs. Eagles picks

White has analyzed this matchup from every angle and is leaning Under the point total.

So who wins Packers vs. Eagles in Brazil, and what critical x-factor makes one side of the spread a must-back?