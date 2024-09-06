NFL Week 1 started on Thursday with the Chiefs outlasting the Ravens, but continues on Friday for the first time since 1970. The Green Bay Packers and Philadelphia Eagles will collide in Sao Paulo for the first ever NFL in Brazil game. These two teams have hopes of being NFC contenders. Last season, Philadelphia and Green Bay made the playoffs, but failed to get past the Divisional Round. The Eagles fell to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in the Wild Card, while Green Bay fell to the San Francisco 49ers in the Divisional Round.

Kickoff from Neo Quimica Arena in Sao Paulo, Brazil., is set for 8:15 p.m. ET. Philadelphia is a two-point favorite in the latest Packers vs. Eagles odds via the SportsLine consensus, while the over/under for total points scored is 49.5. Before locking in any Packers vs. Eagles picks, make sure to check out the NFL predictions and betting advice from the SportsLine expert R.J. White.

White, a Fantasy and gambling editor for CBS Sports, consistently crushes against-the-spread picks and has gone 643-543-34 on his ATS picks from 2017-23, which returned more than $4,600 to $100 players. He also went 101-84-4 (+1366) on all NFL spread picks last season. White also has a strong read on the Packers. He is 67-27-2 (+3557) on his last 96 picks in games involving Green Bay. Anyone who has followed him is way up.

Now, White has locked in on Packers vs. Eagles and just revealed his coveted NFL picks and predictions. You can head to SportsLine now to see his picks. Here are several NFL odds and NFL betting lines on the spread, money line, and over-under for Packers vs. Eagles:

Packers vs. Eagles spread: Philadelphia -2

Packers vs. Eagles over/under: 49.5 points

Packers vs. Eagles money line: Philadelphia -131, Green Bay +111

GB: Packers have won 12 of their last 22 games

PHI: Eagles have hit the 1H game total over in 14 of their last 21 games

Packers vs. Eagles picks: See picks at SportsLine

Why the Eagles can cover

The Eagles will trot out a loaded and explosive passing attack. They already had A.J. Brown, DeVonta Smith, and Dallas Goedert on the team, but they added receiver Jahan Dotson and running back Saquon Barkley this offseason. In 2023, the Eagles averaged 225.5 passing yards per game, which could rise this year.

Brown is an alpha on the field and has the ability to attack from any level. Since coming to Philly, he's been an unstoppable force. Over his last two seasons with the Eagles, Brown recorded 194 receptions (303 targets) for 2,952 receiving yards, and 18 touchdowns. On the other side, Smith is a savvy route-runner and consistent pass-catcher. Last year, he had 81 catches for 1,066 receiving yards, and seven touchdowns. See who to back at SportsLine.

Why the Packers can cover

The Packers have a long list of capable pass-catchers and playmakers in the receiving core. They might not have a clear-cut No. 1 option every week, but the quantity of receivers is clear. Jayden Reed was a second-round pick in the 2023 NFL Draft and made his presence felt within the offense. The Michigan State product reeled in a team-high 793 receiving yards and eight touchdowns last season.

Romeo Doubs generates plays with regularity too. He has verticality to rise up to snag passes while being a potent red-zone threat. The Nevada product amassed career-highs in catches (59), receiving yards (674), and receiving touchdowns (8) a season ago. Christian Watson is another capable and explosive downfield threat. He has deep speed that takes the top off a defense. In two seasons with the Packers, Watson has 69 receptions for 1,033 receiving yards, and 12 touchdowns. See who to back at SportsLine.

How to make Packers vs. Eagles picks

White has analyzed this matchup from every angle and is leaning Under the point total. He's also found a critical x-factor that makes one side of the spread a must-back. You can find out what it is, and see which side to back, at SportsLine.

So who wins Packers vs. Eagles in Brazil, and what critical x-factor makes one side of the spread a must-back? Visit SportsLine now to see which side of the Eagles vs. Packers spread to back, all from the expert who is 67-27 on Green Bay spread picks, and find out.