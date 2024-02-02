kellen-moore-g.jpg
Getty Images

The NFL offseason has been in full swing with all eight head-coaching hires being filled just prior to Super Bowl LVIII, with coordinator  jobs also quickly filling up. Even for the teams that didn't fire their head coach, some moved on from coordinators while others had to replace the coordinators who were hired to be head coaches elsewhere.

This is all part of the crazy world of the NFL hiring cycle (at least there won't be any head-coaching hires after the Super Bowl -- for now). Below is a rundown of every team's offensive and defensive coordinator, which includes all the new hires as well as the coaches who are continuing their jobs with their respective franchises. 

*New hires in bold

TeamOCDC

Arizona Cardinals

Drew Petzing

Nick Rallis

Atlanta Falcons

Zac Robinson

Jimmy Lake

Baltimore Ravens

Todd Monken

Zach Orr

Buffalo Bills

Joe Brady (previously interim OC)

Bobby Babich 

Carolina Panthers

Brad Idzik

Ejiro Evero

Chicago Bears

Shane Waldron

Eric Washington

Cincinnati Bengals

Dan Pitcher

Lou Anarumo

Cleveland Browns

Ken Dorsey

Jim Schwartz

Dallas Cowboys

Brian Schottenheimer

(Job still open)

Denver Broncos

Joe Lombardi

Vance Joseph

Detroit Lions

Ben Johnson

Aaron Glenn

Green Bay Packers

Adam Stenavich

Jeff Hafley

Houston Texans

Bobby Slowik

Matt Burke

Indianapolis Colts

Jim Bob Cooter

Gus Bradley

Jacksonville Jaguars

Press Taylor

Ryan Nielsen

Kansas City Chiefs

Matt Nagy

Steve Spagnuolo

Las Vegas Raiders

Kliff Kingsbury

Patrick Graham

Los Angeles Chargers

(Job still open)

(Job still open)

Los Angeles Rams

Mike Lafleur

Chris Shula

Miami Dolphins

Frank Smith

(Job still open)

Minnesota Vikings

Wes Phillips

Brian Flores

New England Patriots

Alex Van Pelt

DeMarcus Covington

New Orleans Saints

(Job still open)

Joe Woods

New York Giants

Mike Kafka

(Job still open)

New York Jets

Nathaniel Hackett

Jeff Ulbrich

Philadelphia Eagles

Kellen Moore

Vic Fangio

Pittsburgh Steelers

Arthur Smith

Teryl Austin

San Francisco 49ers

No official OC title (Kyle Shanahan calls play)

Steve Wilks

Seattle Seahawks

(Job still open)

(Job still open)

Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Liam Coen

Kacy Rodgers/Larry Foote

Tennessee Titans

Nick Holz

Dennard Wilson

Washington Commanders

(Job still open)

(Job still open)

There are still several new coordinator spots to fill around the league. Expect the majority of these jobs to fill quickly. 