The NFL offseason has been in full swing with all eight head-coaching hires being filled just prior to Super Bowl LVIII, with coordinator jobs also quickly filling up. Even for the teams that didn't fire their head coach, some moved on from coordinators while others had to replace the coordinators who were hired to be head coaches elsewhere.
This is all part of the crazy world of the NFL hiring cycle (at least there won't be any head-coaching hires after the Super Bowl -- for now). Below is a rundown of every team's offensive and defensive coordinator, which includes all the new hires as well as the coaches who are continuing their jobs with their respective franchises.
*New hires in bold
|Team
|OC
|DC
Drew Petzing
Nick Rallis
Zac Robinson
Jimmy Lake
Todd Monken
Zach Orr
Joe Brady (previously interim OC)
Bobby Babich
Brad Idzik
Ejiro Evero
Shane Waldron
Eric Washington
Dan Pitcher
Lou Anarumo
Ken Dorsey
Jim Schwartz
Brian Schottenheimer
(Job still open)
Joe Lombardi
Vance Joseph
Ben Johnson
Aaron Glenn
Adam Stenavich
Jeff Hafley
Bobby Slowik
Matt Burke
Jim Bob Cooter
Gus Bradley
Press Taylor
Ryan Nielsen
Matt Nagy
Steve Spagnuolo
Kliff Kingsbury
Patrick Graham
(Job still open)
(Job still open)
Mike Lafleur
Chris Shula
Frank Smith
(Job still open)
Wes Phillips
Brian Flores
Alex Van Pelt
DeMarcus Covington
(Job still open)
Joe Woods
Mike Kafka
(Job still open)
Nathaniel Hackett
Jeff Ulbrich
Kellen Moore
Vic Fangio
Arthur Smith
Teryl Austin
No official OC title (Kyle Shanahan calls play)
Steve Wilks
(Job still open)
(Job still open)
Liam Coen
Kacy Rodgers/Larry Foote
Nick Holz
Dennard Wilson
(Job still open)
(Job still open)
There are still several new coordinator spots to fill around the league. Expect the majority of these jobs to fill quickly.