There aren't many NFL Draft prospects who have the luxury to bypass the standard operating procedure of participating in the NFL Combine's official medical examinations.

Caleb Williams, the USC quarterback who won the 2022 Heisman Trophy and is projected to be the 2024 NFL Draft's first pick, is one of them, and he became the first in collective memory to exercise that choice. He explained at his combine press conference in Indianapolis on Friday that he will be doing the medical exam for official draft interviews with specific teams, not for the entire league.

As for the rest of the league who would like more information on his physique, Williams provided some insight after surprisingly being asked about his height and weight.

"This is the first time I'm hearing about my height and size [as a talking point]," Williams said Friday with a smile. "I'm around Aaron Rodgers' size and maybe weight too: 215, 220 [pounds], and 6-foot-1 [or] 6-foot-2."

Rodgers, a four-time NFL MVP and Super Bowl XLV MVP, is listed by the New York Jets to be 6-foot-2 while weighing 223 pounds. Like Williams today, Rodgers was also projected to be in the running to be the top overall pick in his draft class back in 2005. He slid down to the Green Bay Packers, who chose him with the 24th overall pick. Williams could very well be facing Rodgers' team of 18 seasons twice year if chosen first overall by the Chicago Bears, the most likely outcome for his draft future.