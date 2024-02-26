Three of the NFL's top prospects will not be participating in the on-field drills at the NFL Combine in Indianapolis this week, as Caleb Williams, Jayden Daniels and Marvin Harrison Jr. all declined to work out (per NFL Network). Williams, Daniels, and Harrison will be in Indianapolis for interviews and to talk to teams.

Williams and Daniels will throw for teams, but at their pro days in March. Harrison Jr. won't be working out at all, per Sports Illustrated, opting instead to prepare for his rookie year. All three players are expected to be top-five picks in the draft, while Harrison is considered the best wide receiver on the board.

Williams and Daniels have nothing to gain by participating in on-field workouts given their draft status. Both quarterbacks are expected to be taken high in the draft being two of the top quarterbacks. Williams is projected to be the No. 1 pick, and would have more to lose by throwing than declining to participate. The same goes for Daniels and his draft status.

Williams is the first FBS quarterback since Patrick Mahomes (2015-2016) with 30+ passing touchdowns and 10+ rushing touchdowns in back-to-back seasons and is the only FBS quarterback since 2000 with 30+ passing touchdowns, 10+ rushing touchdowns, and five or fewer interceptions in multiple seasons.

Daniels, the 2023 Heisman Trophy winner, is the player in FBS history with 12,000+ career passing yards and 3,000+ rushing yards. He is the only FBS player since 2000 with 300+ passing yards per game and 75+ rushing yards per game in a season. He led the FBS in total yards per game (412.2), total touchdowns per game (4.2), yards per attempt (11.7), and yards per carry (8.4).

The USC Pro Day is March 20, while LSU has its scheduled for March 27.