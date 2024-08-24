Saturday marks the final full slate of the 2024 NFL preseason schedule before teams shift their focus towards finalizing their 53-man rosters and putting all their attention towards Week 1 of the 2024 NFL season. With eight games on the Saturday Week 3 NFL preseason schedule, there are plenty of ways to form an NFL DFS strategy. The Cleveland Browns vs. Seattle Seahawks have the highest over/under on Saturday, so is that the matchup to target when making NFL DFS picks? The Browns and Seahawks are both expected to play their starters, so should you target their bigger names from the NFL DFS player pool when forming NFL DFS lineups?

The Jets vs. Giants also play in their annual MetLife Stadium preseason game, but the Jets won't play Aaron Rodgers and neither team may play their starters, so who are players deeper in their depth chart to consider for NFL DFS picks? Before making any NFL DFS picks for Saturday on sites like DraftKings and FanDuel, be sure to check out the NFL DFS lineup advice, strategy and player stacks from SportsLine NFL daily Fantasy expert Jimmie Kaylor.

Top NFL preseason DFS picks for Saturday

One of Kaylor's top DFS picks for Saturday is Cowboys quarterback Trey Lance. The Cowboys traded for Lance before the start of last season to back up Dak Prescott. Even though quarterback rating would make this seem like it hasn't been a great preseason for Lance, he's received plenty of opportunity and Dallas Cowboys owner/general manager Jerry Jones has made public comments assuring Lance will be on the 53-man roster. Lance has the second-most pass attempts this preseason and is completing 62.5% of his passes.

Lance completed 15 of 23 passes for 151 yards and a touchdown and rushed for 34 yards, including a 2-yard score in the fourth quarter, last week against the Raiders. The week before, Lance completed 25 of 41 passes for 188 yards and rushed for 44 yards. The Cowboys clearly want Lance to feel comfortable and confident in the offense if anything happens to Prescott and the No. 3 overall pick in the 2021 NFL Draft will likely receive a bulk of the snaps and be a useful option for NFL DFS lineups again on Saturday.

Kaylor's NFL DFS strategy also includes rostering Vikings running back Kene Nwangwu. The 26-year-old has been a star in the Minnesota backfield this preseason, leading the team in rushing in each of the first two contests. Nwangwu has 12 carries for 97 yards, averaging 8.1 yards per rush, this preseason. He had at least 45 yards in both games and showed his explosiveness with a 48-yard touchdown run in Minnesota's first preseason game, going virtually untouched into the end zone.

The fourth-round pick in the 2021 NFL Draft hasn't received many opportunities during the regular season (27 carries touches) but he's shined this preseason and after Aaron Jones as the starter, there could be more opportunities for carries this season. His 8.1 yards per rush leads all players this preseason and only four players had more rushing yards than him over their first two contests. If Nwangwu puts together another strong preseason contest, he could find himself earning meaningful snaps during the NFL season. You can see the rest of Kaylor's NFL DFS picks here.

How to build Saturday preseason NFL DFS lineups

