Entering Week 5, we're roughly a quarter of the way through the 2024 NFL regular-season schedule. Some teams have announced themselves as likely contenders, such as the surprisingly complete Minnesota Vikings. Others have floundered in ways far more concerning than expected, such as the winless Jacksonville Jaguars. And yet plenty of season remains for the standings to be crystallized.

In the meantime, here's how we'd rank each of the league's eight divisions:

8. AFC South

The Texans are performing well enough, with C.J. Stroud, Nico Collins and Stefon Diggs moving the ball. Even they've had to eke out their wins, though, and the rest of the division is a nightmare. The Colts once again have their two most important players banged up in Anthony Richardson and Jonathan Taylor. The Titans have a reckless captain in Will Levis. And the Jaguars have been one of the most listless, erratic offenses right after paying big bucks for Trevor Lawrence.

7. AFC East

A blowout loss to the Baltimore Ravens notwithstanding, Buffalo has remained mostly a total package despite an MVP-level Josh Allen working with a remade/downgraded receiving corps. The feisty but fragile Jets are the only other team that feels relevant, though, and that's if Aaron Rodgers can stay upright in their still-volatile offense. New England is going through the motions until rookie Drake Maye sees the light of day, and the talented but battered Dolphins are again banking on Tua Tagovailoa's potential return.

6. AFC West

The Chiefs are the Chiefs -- somehow flawless in the standings despite an injury- and occasionally turnover-riddled start. Patrick Mahomes has once again had to work hard to put points on the board, but Andy Reid's squad remains inevitable in crunch time. The Chargers have shown grit under Jim Harbaugh, but they've had trouble staying healthy. The Raiders appear poised to unload Davante Adams amid questions of effort under Antonio Pierce. And the Broncos are almost entirely dependent on defense.

5. NFC East

The Commanders seem to have the NFL's most poised rookie quarterback in Jayden Daniels, whose wrist-flick accuracy and smooth moves always have Washington in scoring position. The Cowboys have depth issues on both sides of the ball, but still have the Dak Prescott-CeeDee Lamb pairing. The hit-or-miss Eagles have the makings of a potential implosion, but should benefit from getting healthier around new star running back Saquon Barkley during the bye. The Giants remain stuck in a perpetual rebuild.

4. NFC West

The Seahawks are more scrappy than spectacular under new coach Mike Macdonald, but when healthy, their "D" has been top-shelf, and Geno Smith has remained a late-game playmaker through the air. The 49ers hit some bumps amid injuries but have survived Christian McCaffrey's absence on the ground, remaining a relative powerhouse, with a gutsy Brock Purdy and swarming "D." The Cardinals are still rather frenetic with Kyler Murray, while the Rams, though talented, are battling lots of key ailments.

3. NFC South

The Bucs aren't immune to laying an egg, but they've gotten even more top-tier play from Baker Mayfield, and Todd Bowles has a top-10 scoring defense despite injuries. The Falcons are iffy when Kirk Cousins isn't protected, but they've been in every single game under new coach Raheem Morris. The Saints are similarly unpredictable, though they've proven surprisingly explosive at times. Only the Panthers appear out of the mix for the division title, content to play spoiler after demoting Bryce Young.

2. AFC North

The Steelers may or may not sustain their lead, as they're quite dependent on Mike Tomlin's defense, but Justin Fields' improved ball security has aided their competitive start. Baltimore might be the NFL's team to beat when operating at full speed, with Lamar Jackson and Derrick Henry a perfect rushing tandem. Cleveland is probably a lost cause, beleaguered by one key injury after another, and a sorrily protected Deshaun Watson. But Cincinnati also has the firepower in Joe Burrow and Ja'Marr Chase to stay relevant.

1. NFC North

Most could've predicted the North would be near the top of these rankings ahead of the season, but no one would've tabbed the Vikings No. 1. And yet, Kevin O'Connell's ultra-deep, ultra-balanced lineup might be the most complete in the NFL. Sam Darnold has been MVP-worthy as a resilient signal-caller, Justin Jefferson is back to healthy All-Pro form, and Brian Flores' defense has mostly been a terror, leaving even elite quarterbacks in a tizzy. The Lions have flashed their own dominant offense, with David Montgomery and Jameson Williams taking strides. The Packers survived Jordan Love's absence and now welcome back his electric arm. Only the Bears feel a year or two away from legitimate competition here, with rookie Caleb Williams still getting his feet wet as an NFL decision-maker.