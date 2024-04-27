All 32 NFL teams look a little different after accumulating new talent during the 2024 NFL Draft. But some franchises underwent a particularly strong makeover. A few of them desperately needed help at quarterback and acted accordingly. A few others simply found good value throughout the three-day event. Still others hopped around the board to address multiple needs at premium spots.

At any rate, here are seven teams that changed the most during the NFL Draft:

Key picks: QB Michael Penix Jr., DT Ruke Orhorhoro

On paper, the Falcons don't look drastically different than they did when they entered the draft, but this is all about the dynamics of the building. You do not simply pay one quarterback $180 million, declare him the face of the franchise, then draft another one No. 8 overall less than two months later and expect everything to go over without any fuss. Good on the Falcons for thinking ahead; the Philadelphia Eagles and Green Bay Packers are two recent examples of betting boldly on "unnecessary" signal-callers and later reaping the rewards. But there's no denying Kirk Cousins has added pressure to perform with Penix in tow.

Key picks: QB Caleb Williams, WR Rome Odunze, OT Kiran Amegadjie

Everyone knew the 2024 draft was essentially the current Bears regime's version of the Super Bowl, and even still, it's hard to overstate the upgrade of their foundation. Williams has the kind of natural gunslinging that could finally vault them to relevance as a passing team, and Odunze makes their receiving corps even more enticing alongside D.J. Moore and Keenan Allen. It's not a stretch to suggest, with proper coaching, that Chicago could be in the playoff mix this upcoming season.

Key picks: WR Ladd McConkey, OT Joe Alt, LB Junior Colson

Grit. Toughness. Instincts. New coach Jim Harbaugh wasted no time infusing L.A.'s lineup with three high-floor starting-caliber pieces. Alt may swap positions with Rashawn Slater already on the left side, but as the consensus top bookend of the class, he further solidifies Justin Herbert's front. McConkey, meanwhile, adds much-needed speed and route-running prowess to a wideout group that lost two starters. And Colson projects as a sort of on-field proxy for Harbaugh after his Michigan reliability.

Key picks: QB J.J. McCarthy, OLB Dallas Turner

Two trades and two picks on Day 1 netted a near-playoff contender new starters at two of the NFL's most premium positions. McCarthy may be a bigger projection than some of his fellow quarterback draftees, but his play-action poise is a seamless match for Kevin O'Connell's offense, and his elite skill group, including Justin Jefferson, should enable early success as Kirk Cousins' replacement. Turner, meanwhile, adds even more juice to a pass-rush rotation that just welcomed Jonathan Greenard.

Philadelphia Eagles

Key picks: WR Ainias Smith, LB Jeremiah Trotter Jr., CB Quinyon Mitchell, CB Cooper DeJean

The Eagles already had a Super Bowl-caliber roster prior to the draft, at least on paper. But they snagged not one but two first-round secondary talents in Mitchell and DeJean, suddenly crowding a defensive backfield that sorely needed fresh competition. And while both Trotter and Smith will have to fight for playing time, they add legitimate punch to important reserve spots. All of a sudden the cupboard doesn't seem so bare -- or old -- for new defensive coordinator Vic Fangio.

Key picks: WR Roman Wilson, OT Troy Fautanu, OG Zach Frazier, LB Payton Wilson

The Steelers were splashy in free agency thanks to their pair of big-name quarterback additions. Now they finally appear to have some actual building blocks to go with the Russell Wilson-Justin Fields duo. Roman Wilson replaces some of the speed that Diontae Johnson took with him to the Carolina Panthers. The bulk of Fautanu and Frazier could immediately shore up the front. And Payton Wilson, despite injury concerns, has all the tenacity of a typical Mike Tomlin favorite on defense.

Key picks: QB Jayden Daniels, WR Luke McCaffrey, TE Ben Sinnott, OL Brandon Coleman, DT Jer'Zhan Newton

Like the Bears, the Commanders would've had to work very hard not to enjoy an improved lineup following the draft. But new general manager Adam Peters addressed basically every area of need. Daniels is a slightly polarizing swing due to his wiry frame, but his athletic electricity instantly elevates Washington's offensive upside. McCaffrey and Sinnott add tough pass-catching options. And Newton has the potential to be a difference-maker on an already-well-stocked defensive front.