For 32 players, tonight marks the beginning of their NFL career, one they are all hopeful will be filled with wins, good stats and maybe even a Lombardi Trophy. With the exception of one, the one being USC quarterback Caleb Williams, who could assume he was going No. 1 overall to the Chicago Bears, the players waited in anticipation to see which team they would be suiting up for in the upcoming season.

Every prospect has put in work their whole football life to get to this point and has been on overdrive this offseason, with the NFL Scouting Combine, pro days and team visits. The preparation has all led to this moment, so the last piece of the puzzle is to find what outfit they are going to wear for what is likely the biggest moment of their lives thus far.

These now NFL players brought out all the stops on Thursday night with some of their best fits for the red carpet.

Here is a look at some of the best looks from Round 1:

Let's start with the very first pick, a very good place to start. The new Bears quarterback was the center of attention Thursday night and dressed accordingly. The look was classic with a twist, with clean lines as a nice contradiction to the unique elements, like the zipper.

Marvin Harrison Jr. had my favorite look of the night head to toe to chain. His suit had the shimmer to match the night and the all black was sleek. The sparkle of the Louis Vuitton logo on his tie is the high fashion was a detail that elevated the look. The best part of the fit was his chain, which appears to show him as a kid looking up to his dad, Indianapolis Colts legend Marvin Harrison. The back of the chain seems to be a metaphor version of the front, Jr. as the lion cub, looking up to his dad, represented by a lion.

Malik Nabers is taking "never forget where you come from" to a whole new level with his LSU inspired suit. The wide receiver had photos of his time at the school on his jacket lining. Nabers also mixed patterns, but in a very subtle way, with the stripes on his suits and the checkered tie. Rounding out the look, was a not-so-subtle "LEEK" chain.

I love when players take a risk on the red carpet and a bright color is a great way to make a statement. The green works for Alabama linebacker Dallas Turner. Going with a sneaker instead of a dress shoe is another different choice and while I would have preferred more formal footwear, I can appreciate the change of pace here.