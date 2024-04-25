The 2024 NFL Draft is finally upon us. Which means the months of rampant rumors, reports and downright hogwash can soon be thrown out the window in favor of actual draft picks. From the crowded quarterback class to the questions surrounding potential trade-up candidates, everything will soon be answered in Motor City.

Until then, however, what's one more round of prognostication? Here are some last-minute bold predictions for the first round of the draft, including a surprise order of quarterbacks in the top five:

The Commanders pass on Jayden Daniels at No. 2

Daniels just downplayed the notion he doesn't want to play in Washington, but there's an awful lot of smoke about a disconnect. In fact, it's been a common theme for the LSU product. First there were whispers he didn't prefer to go to the New England Patriots, which he dispelled. Since then, his agent has teased discontent with the Commanders' pre-draft process, and separate reports have indicated he'd rather reunite with old college coach Antonio Pierce with the Las Vegas Raiders. At the end of the day, while Daniels' electric mobility is a stylistic fit for offensive coordinator Kliff Kingsbury, North Carolina's Drake Maye checks all the boxes of the kind of contemporary pocket passer -- size, arm talent, etc. -- coach Dan Quinn and general manager Adam Peters want.

The Patriots take J.J. McCarthy over Jayden Daniels

Will Daniels truly fall out of the top three? It seems unlikely, but in the scenario where Washington takes Maye, New England's decision at No. 3 hardly registers as a slam dunk. The brain trust of de facto general manager Eliot Wolf, defensively minded head coach Jerod Mayo and offensive coordinator Alex Van Pelt have all done some of their best work on teams deploying more of a conservative, play-action attack, which screams McCarthy -- the highly poised Michigan-made draft riser who also happens to be significantly younger than Daniels.

The Giants trade up to draft Jayden Daniels

Credit R.J. White for posing a similar scenario in his recent mock draft. If Daniels slides past the Patriots at No. 3, it stands to reason a bidding war will commence for either No. 4 (Arizona Cardinals) or No. 5 (Los Angeles Chargers). The Giants wouldn't have to make a massive leap from No. 6 to seal the deal, and Daniels' dual-threat dynamism is precisely what coach Brian Daboll and general manager Joe Schoen are probably eyeing after overseeing Josh Allen's rise in Buffalo and then squeezing a playoff run out of Daniel Jones in 2022.

The Jets trade up ... but not for a pass catcher

Many expect New York to dip into the rich wide receiver crop to aid their all-in efforts with Aaron Rodgers, and certainly a move for someone like Rome Odunze would spice up their weaponry. Tight end Brock Bowers has been another popular projection. But general manager Joe Douglas prioritizes the trenches first and foremost, and while Tyron Smith is already in tow, Douglas may not prefer to put all his eggs in another aging, injury-prone basket at left tackle. Enter Notre Dame's Joe Alt, who could be on the board after a slight trade up from No. 10.

Michael Penix Jr. stays in Washington

Not to play for the Huskies, but rather the Seattle Seahawks. A year after doing extensive work on top quarterback prospects despite extending veteran Geno Smith, the Seahawks are in a prime position at No. 16 overall to either stop a potential first-round slide by Penix, or make a slight move up. They seem to have genuine belief in new backup Sam Howell as a future QB1 challenger, but think back to 2012, when they spent a third-rounder on Russell Wilson right after paying big bucks to Matt Flynn; they know that acquiring a true franchise signal-caller takes multiple swings. Penix also has an in-house connection to new coordinator Ryan Grubb.